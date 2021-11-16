The arts are back and thriving! A lot to see in the coming weeks.
This past weekend was filled with art and cultural events in Winston-Salem. There was so much to see including visual art, theatre, and music.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls is a Broadway musical about three best friends from Chicago, Illinois who are on a quest to reach stardom. This is the sixth production in Theatre Alliance’s 38th season. The musical takes place in their new venue at 650 W Sixth Street, Winston-Salem which was recently awarded the 2021 The Triad’s Best award for “Best Live Theatre Venue in Forsyth County.” Opening night was a sold-out performance. The Dreamgirls, “Deena Jones” played by Taylor Hope Mason, ‘Lorrell Robinson” played by Kennethia Mason, and “Effie White” played by Marrissia Ravenell together featured local and statewide talent. It was great to see people getting out more and returning to the theatre. Most came to see friends and family who were in the cast, and others attended because they were fans of the play and major motion picture Dreamgirls. The performance runs through Sunday, November 21. Secure your tickets before they sell out at www.theatrealliance.ws
Music Theatre International, All Together Now!
Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies.
MTI’s All Together Now! a global event celebrating local theatre, was designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live, over the same four-days, November 12 – 15, 2021. Theatres across Winston-Salem participated in MTI’s All Together Now! performance between November 12-15, 2021. MTI granted theatres globally the performance rights to their music to help jumpstart live theatre following the pandemic. Over the course of this run, seven of Winston-Salem’s local theatres participated. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, 40+ Stage Company, NC Black Repertory Company, Spirit Gum Theatre, Spring Theatre, and Stained Glass Playhouse joined together Saturday evening November 13 in Hanesbrands Theatre. The performance was emceed by Arts Council’s President and CEO Chase Law, and featured actors from our region to perform the musical revue. Performances included selections from Rent, Waitress, Mamma MIA! and more popular musicals. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance also participated in All Together Now! with their resident actors on Monday, November 15 in their theatre located at 650 W. Sixth Street, Winston-Salem, and featured songs from Frozen, The Baker’s Wife, Hairspray and more!
Winston-Salem Symphony, Wilde Dreams
The Winston-Salem Symphony had its second concert in their 75th anniversary season this past Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14 with Wilde Dreams, as a part of their Classics Series. The concert took place in UNCSA’s Stevens Center. Special guest conductor Carolyn Kuan led the performance. Kuan currently serves as the Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra in Connecticut. Her experience leading orchestras extends nationwide including Detroit, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Seattle and others. “We are just so excited to be back,” Winston-Salem Symphony’s President and CEO Merritt Vale expressed. “We have all of our conductors lined up for the rest of the season. We have some phenomenal people coming, and we can’t wait to share them!” When asked if there was anyone that people will recognize Vale responded, “One name that people will be very familiar with is JoAnn Falletta.” Falletta, currently is one of the most famous woman conductors in the world. “She was with us once before and we’re really looking forward to having her back,” said Merritt Vale. JoAnn Falletta will be conducting the Winston-Salem Symphony’s next concert in their Classics Series, titled Celebrate Jan. 8 and 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wssymphony.org.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
