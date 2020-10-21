The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present “Puffs” November 13-15, 2020
(Yadkinville, NC) – With the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to theaters across the nation, the Yadkin Arts Council is happy to finally announce that they will be presenting socially distanced shows again in the Willingham Theater starting with the Willingham Performing Arts Academy’s production of “Puffs”, which is slated for November 13-15, 2020.
Puffs is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs … who just happened to be there too. This clever and inventive play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a wizard hero can be.
*Due to state mandated regulations, the Willingham Theater has created policies to keep patrons safe such as: limiting the number of tickets available for each performance, socially distanced seating assigned in advanced, required masks, and arrival times will be scheduled beforehand to reduce the amount of people gathered in the lobby at once.*
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Puffs” November 13-14 at 7:30pm and November 15 at 3pm
Tickets: $15 - they can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center Box Office from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is an educational studio whose mission is to expand hearts and minds on stage and off, and to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has a remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
