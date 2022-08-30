That Girl Lay Lay coming to Tanger Center Back 2 School Bash 2022 October 15
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and today announced that the Back 2 School Bash 2022, featuring That Girl Lay Lay, will be taking the stage on Saturday, October 15.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
The youngest kid ever to land a record deal in the history of Hip Hop, Lay Lay’s music has graced both soundtracks and commercials. With a major social media following, Hip Hop juggernauts T.I., 50 Cent and more are among her fans. What’s life like for an 11 year old superstar, who’s constantly growing and evolving right before our very eyes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.