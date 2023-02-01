Guitarist and songwriter, Taylor Aaron Parker Williams is cresting a new wave with an upcoming show at the Flat Iron, a monthly residency at WineStyle, and his latest single “East Coast” out now.
A Greensboro native (and self-described purveyor of “sad boy songs”), Williams is part of the garage-funk Afropunk band Black Haüs and regular fixture among the jazzheads and R&B artists at the Flat Iron — he’s been known to pop a falsetto at College Hill’s karaoke nights — and is relishing the enrichment of growing a catalog of his own material, nurtured by the endearment of his friends.
“The love I got for the ‘Val’ EP gave me so much confidence,” Williams said, reflecting on his 2021 solo debut. “It made me want to create more and be ok with taking risks like that.”
“I always wanted to make a persona for myself,” he continued. “So that gave me an outlet to make whatever I wanted.” The follow-up, “Black Summer,” was released towards the end of 2022 — turning the confidence instilled by Williams’ friends into a collaborative opportunity. Where “Val” featured only Eli Fribush on a single track, “Black Summer” hosted a handful of Triad artists. “It was another experiment, but one where I just wanted to collaborate with as many people as possible,” he explained. “I’d write a hook and they’d hop on with their own style.”
Those styles blended to the tune of “Have You Ever Been in Love?,” both a track and overarching theme across the record. “I wanted to do a collaborative project and get someone different on every track like the Gorillaz. It was really fun to make,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for all the contributions. They did wonderful.”
Pulling from the jamband and hip-hop communities, Nash Devereaux appears on the title track, Jessica Schneider and Dope Sutton are on “Tell Me When You Wanna Run,” Og Spliff, ROYAL MARQUÍS, Lovey The Don shines on “Diamonds,” and Nick VanBuskirk (who’ll play in Williams’ live band with Del Ward and Pete Ross at the Flat) is featured in the album’s closer.
“I’m surrounded by insanely talented people which pushes me to do a lot more,” Williams admitted — acknowledging the competitive nature of growing up in a “sports” family. “I wanted to be different and play music instead,” he noted. “It all started as a sibling rivalry with my brother — then I took it and ran with it.”
While Williams enjoys the competition, in practice, his work resonates with a collaborative passion — beyond Black Haüs, he’s a popular sit-in musician — regularly performing in the “friends” realm of backup additions for artists like the Super Yamba Band. “I love playing with people,” he said. “I’m usually in the background whenever I play and I like it that way.”
Praising the independence he sees in influences like Blood Orange, Mac Demarco, Prince, Blood Orange, and Pharrell Williams’ has been readying himself to step forward on occasion — -booking solo shows and exploring a variety of sounds across his catalog. “Every release has a different vibe and I want to keep it that way,” he said. “I don’t want to be an artist that does the same thing every project. I want to have fun with it and try new things, and I hope that shows in my work.”
Fun remains paramount — despite Williams’ penchant for songs exploring the “sad boy” sort of life. “I don’t know why, but relationships are easy wells to draw from for me,” he explained. “I’m just a very moody person when it comes to writing songs — I love when I find a really good melody and everything revolves around that idea.” Going with the flow of music and words, “I love dancing to and showing all my friends. Even if it’s a bad idea three days later, it’s fun to look back on and see the growth.”
Looking ahead, Williams hopes to grow with the help of producer Daron Whitmore and a new retro soul EP in the works. “I really wanted to make a ‘70s-inspired project with horns and strings like Isaac Hayes and Minnie Riperton,” Williams explained. “And I think we came pretty close.”
“It all came together very fast,” he continued. “Daron would give me drum loops and I’d add some instrumentation and lyrics to it.” The result can be heard on the first single, “East Coast,” put out as something of a teaser to usher William’s monthly wave of track releases and an upcoming “first Saturday” monthly residency at WineStyles in Friendly Center starting in March.
“I know I’m background for the most part, but it will still be fun,” he said, musing the balance of mental and musical space occupied in different conditions. “I may start implementing looping pedals in the set to make it a bit more engaging,” he noted. “Whenever I’m with my band I don’t have to think of any of that. Bands are cool on their own so I can just be at ease and spend more time playing with the crowd.”
His next full band show shares a bill with the neo-soul stylings Elora Dash at the Flat Iron on February 3. “She’s extremely talented,” he said of the Chapel Hill-based vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, with whom he’s currently collaborating on a song. “Hopefully more,” he said. “We like a lot of the same music, so I really enjoy writing stuff with her.”
Turning to the Flat, “I’m grateful every time I get called back,” he said — hinting at hopes to record at the venue. Riding the recording vibe, Williams enjoys the cooperative nature of studio life. “I love collaboration and being in rooms with insanely talented people,” he said, reminiscing about a session (with Fantasia) at Soul Lab Studios. While solo touring remains on the horizon, “right now, I’m just writing a lot hoping to catch someone’s ear.”
Fans can catch Williams with a full band and Elora Dash at the Flat Iron on February 3. He’ll also be at WineStyles every first Saturday of the month starting March 4.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
