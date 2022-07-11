Tanger Center Announces LES MISÉRABLES Next Spring
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM) today announced that the national tour of Les Misérables will be taking the Tanger Center stage March 28 – April 2, 2023.
““After a record-breaking first season, we’re thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway to the Triad,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “Les Miz is one of the world’s most popular musicals and we’re excited to bring this grand production to the Tanger Center stage.”
Current Broadway Season Seat Members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for Les Misérables. Broadway Season Seat Memberships for the First Bank Broadway, 2022-23 Season are currently available and new members will be granted access to purchase season seats to Les Miz as part of their membership. The public on-sale for individual tickets to the show is to be announced at a future date.
For more information, visit TangerCenter.com/LesMiz.
Broadway Season Seat Memberships are available at FirstBankBroadway.com.
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.
This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Miz for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph)and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.
