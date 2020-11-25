Talking turkey and other absurdities with the Charles Hanson Family Band

Featured photo courtesy of Chris Powell
It’s a little bit circus, it’s a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, it’s the Charles Hanson Family Band, and they’re calling all clowns to join their upcoming show at Oden Brewing Company on Dec. 5.
“The circus known as the Charles Hanson Family band is looking forward to having a wonderful journey through the senses,” said ringleader Chris Powell (AKA Charles Hanson,) regarding their first stage show in the Triad since the shutdown. “Shit gets weird,” he added, “wear a mask.”
Weird, indeed. Grounded irreverence could be Powell’s trademark: working as a frontman preacher for a strange gospel that occasionally turns serious. “Some might say it’s been a lifetime in the making,” Powell noted of the group’s origins, calling their moniker “a combination of the most psychotic and wholesome families.”
“We were born in a basement, on the back of a napkin,“ he added, “you know, like a real family, we’re not going to be saccharin.”
Riding shotgun in the clown car is Powell’s real-life brother, Bob Powell, on the drums. The pair of rock ‘n’ roll siblings from Sophia have been playing music together for more than two decades, and now, they are working together as contractors. “We build and remodel houses to pay for our music addiction,” Powell said, noting that they could melt faces and build a back porch in one swing.
As a family, they’re looking forward to Thanksgiving traditions like smacking each other with turkey legs. “It’s messed up, but somehow it became a thing,” Powell said, noting his favorite side is sweet potato casserole with marshmallows.
For his musical family, Powell credits “a series of luck playing out at local open mics brought us into orbit.” That orbit includes bassist Caleb Fisher, guitarists Miguel Noyola and Charlie Thomas, and percussionist Peterson Duff. “We’re building some mammoth sounds,” Powell noted, “and going to hit the ground running when the pandemic ends.”
Before the shutdown, the Charles Hanson Family Band held regular slots at Walker’s and Common Grounds. For Powell, “playing that corner was as crucial to our development as the Reeperbahn was for the Beatles.” During the pandemic, they’ve put out two records and played a round of virtual shows and pop-ups.
Powell considers not getting arrested the hallmark of success for pop-up endeavors and underground parties, like the ripper in February they threw with Strictly Social (in the basement of an Irving Park house worth three-quarters of a million dollars). “Our stories have been interweaving for decades,” he explained of their partnership with the electronic music party makers, adding that “Graham Pickford [from Strictly Social] has even been to a Powell family Thanksgiving!”
While the band has toned it down during the pandemic (gracing only a few backyards and blocks along Elm Street), not getting arrested remains a highlight.
“It’s nice to be on the level with the people of this great city,” Powell said of their street performances. “You have to build trust with the audience,” he explained of tailoring to more family-friendly crowds, “kind of like gradually boiling a frog before they know it, they’re in the shit.”
Regardless, “we stay hard,” he insisted, explaining the “grip and rip it” style extends to production, with both of their releases recorded in-house at Sloth Studio and an alluring domicile known as “the Compound.”
“The Compound is a house of love,” Powell said of the residence he shares with his brother, which is located “that way between here and hell, beside the poultry plant.” It’s where they recorded their first album, hosted backyard DJs, and plot general mayhem alongside their music, which rests on a shelf in between Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift— though the sound lends more along the lines of Green Jello or a chilled-out Wesley Willis.
Powell’s shoutout to Enya as an influence makes more sense on their second record.
Welcome to the Circus, which boasts a distinctly more soulful, funky vibe— surprisingly smooth— in contrast to the fuzzed-out garage noise of their first album, Skylord. Together, the two releases lay the far-out spectrum embodied by the Charles Hanson Family Band.
“It was good to put out some dirty rock ‘n’ roll,” Powell explained of Skylord, “but we barely touched the surface with philosophy.”
Espousing philosophy remains salient for the Charles Hanson Family Band, which Powell often shares through handheld affirmation videos— almost daily—like a freaked-out Stuart Smalley.
“We love to engage when we have something to say,” he said of the motivators behind his content: shot on an iPhone with zero-budget, an effort reflective of the times. “Plus, our fans are the best fans in the world,” he added on the push to keep creating, “we’ll put out for them—quarantine or not.”
Beyond plans for more videos and a new album, Powell holds meager hopes for the post-pandemic future: “Charles Hanson wants to jump off a stage into the arms of rabid lunatic fans, travel the world playing with our motley revue and bring joy to the downtrodden masses.”
For now, they’re settling on excitement for an upcoming show and turkey to roast, with advice to share.
“Definitely take the blue pill,” Powell said, adding that “clowns aren’t scary and never trust a fart you have to squeeze.”
The Charles Hanson Family Band plays Oden Brewing Company on Dec. 5.
