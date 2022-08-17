Take a listen to the Unheard Project GSO: a collective and performance group with a show at the Crown on August 19, a residency at Revolution Mills, and a mission to build opportunity for local musicians as a whole.
Creative Director, Shane Wheeler, has a passion for music and the Greensboro community in which he was born and raised. The Northwest High School graduate went on to study at the UNC-Greensboro School of Music’s Miles Davis Jazz Program, all the while amassing a collection of influences based around his parent’s record collection — ranging amongst artists like Hall & Oates, Brian McKnight, and Kirk Franklin.
Primarily a sax man, Wheeler also plays piano, clarinet and flute, within the collective featuring a bubbling brew of jazz cats that started playing together in 2020. “We’re mostly friends from the Miles Davis Jazz Program at UNCG,” he explained. “Our influences are as diverse as the members of our group, but we share an appreciation for gospel, jazz, funk, hip-hop, salsa, R&B, and music from around the world.”
The first round of the project was more of a recording endeavor with Xavier Ware on drums, Carlos Garcia-Martinez on keys, bassist Ramon Garcia, and guitarist Colin Moser. The lineup has shifted, adding more horns from saxophonist Roland Burnot; and Dante Fowler, Daron Loftin, Jr., and Emerson Borg on trumpets. As well as percussionists Jobias Jackson and Joshua Wyatt. The latest lineup features Logan Butler on guitar, bass, and keys, along with bassists Jose Medrano and Elias Eppenger; Leroy Pridgen on trombone, and James McLaughlin on keys.
Elements from the lineups can be heard on Wheeler’s “Unheard” album; and Daron Loftin’s “Lof-tinge,” both currently available on all streaming platforms.
As performers, the group strives for the “light-hearted and funny, but dead serious about great music,” Wheeler said. “Performances are a whole vibe; emotional, sophisticated, but unpretentious. We play everything from hard bop to party music, but we hope to be excellent no matter what we are doing.”
They’ll bring that energy to an upcoming show at The Crown on August 19, with a special performance from Loflin’s solo group as an opener.
Having played around the area with artists like Charlie Hunter and Bobby Previtte, Drew Foust, Take 2, The Hit, Too Phat Brass Band, and Eli Fribush Experiment, Wheeler sees such musical relationships as inspiration for the Arts Revolution Residency.
“This has been the year where the dream really started to take wing,” Wheeler noted, recalling a show where he sat in with Maia Kamil at the Flat Iron in January. “I was introduced to Jeremy and Tricia Goad from Joy Squad who had a passion for brass music and we immediately became friends.” The current incarnation of the Unheard Project played their first official gig for Jeremy’s birthday a few weeks later, with Goad in a management role; and together they’ve been booking regularly since.
Melding personal work and a mission of elevating the overall community. “We’re a collective of professional musicians advocating for livable wages, a space for creative liberty for the music scene, and a platform for other creatives,” Wheeler explained.
“Greensboro and the Triad, in general, is loaded with talent,” he continued, “but many of our brightest stars are relocating to larger markets simply to make a living. We’re working with ticketed venues and corporate sponsors to show that an investment in artists is beneficial to everyone involved.” The goal is to “deliver quality art and motivated audiences to venues, parties, and community events,” through a commitment to “cultivating a sustainable and profitable culture of musical excellence.”
“Artists who practice and perform together often create better quality music,” Wheeler explained, pointing to the Beatles’ time in Hamburg as their model. “Those guys played together for hours every day for two years and became undeniable. That’s what we want for Greensboro musicians.”
He sees the Arts Revolution series as a core element. Running second-Fridays through November at Revolution Mill, “the series arose from the success of the Blueprints show with Bobby Previtte and Charlie Hunter,” he recalled. “Following that show I spoke to Nick Piornack letting him know that we can keep this energy going, offering the community these top-tier musicians in Revolution Mill’s beautiful space. Working with Nick and Jeremy Goad we secured the series with sponsorship from Upstream, a new local company with big plans in the pharmacy space.”
The first Arts Revolution show in July hosted Maia Kamil and The Hit. Collins Cornwell was the special guest for August. Artists for the fall shows haven’t been released, but Wheeler indicated audiences can expect some “familiar faces.”
Beyond the series, “one of our big dreams is a tour of Triad-based artists,” Wheeler said, noting they’ve been “dreaming” up with J Timber to make it a reality. “We all play together. We all support each other. We show up at each other’s shows when we aren’t playing. It makes so much sense to go share our hard work and talents with folks outside of the Triad.”
Several members of the Unheard Project GSO collective have upcoming albums in progress. They’ll perform at the Crown on August 19. The Arts Revolution series at Revolution Mill runs on September 9, October 14, and November 11.
