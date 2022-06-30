TAB BENOIT & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND TO HIT THE RAMKAT ON DECEMBER 13!
SPECIAL VENUE PRESALE FROM 10 AM EASTERN TODAY TO 10 AM EASTERN TOMORROW, FRIDAY, JULY 1
Very pleased to welcome Tab Benoit to The Ramkat on December 13, 2022, with special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band!
Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, July 1, at 10 AM Eastern, but we're having a special pre-sale for our e-newsletter subscribers from 10 AM Eastern today to 10 AM Eastern tomorrow, Friday, July 1! Simply visit TheRamkat.com, click on the ticketing page for the show and enter the password - NOLA - when purchasing your tickets!
Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He has recorded and/or performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr, Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Billy Joe Shaver, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton, Cyril Neville, Kenny Aronoff, Allen Toussaint, Kim Wilson, Jimmy Thackery, Charlie Musslewhite, Kenny Neal, Chris Layton, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Hall, Jim Lauderdale, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart to name a few. Tab's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.
Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine whose name is synonymous with genre bending romps and high octane performances. They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes and many others. In 2021 and 2022, The DDBB will be touring as special guests on The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Michael McDonald.
