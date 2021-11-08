SWING BAND QUEEN BEE AND THE HONEYLOVERS TO PERFORM AT REYNOLDA VILLAGE
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 8, 2021) - More Barn Concerts proudly presents Queen Bee and the Honeylovers Thurs., Nov. 18 at The Barn at Reynolda Village.
Queen Bee and the Honeylovers is an unabashedly joyful swing band that performs all-original compositions with a dedicated ‘nod’ to the small-jazz-combo and 'hot club' legends who first defined the genre. The Honeylovers hail from Asheville, North Carolina, where tradition collides with contemporary innovation to create brand new art and culture. Their arrangements are upbeat and nostalgic with enough sweetness for the whole hive. Vocal-driven with an infectious groove, the Honeylovers are guaranteed to put a grin on your face and a tap in your toes.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This will be a seated general admission show with limited reserved table seating. Tickets are $22.50 in advance and $27.50 at the door. Reserved tables (four seats) are $130.
For more information about Queen Bee and the Honeylovers or to purchase tickets for this event, please visit www.reynoldavillage.com/morebarn.
COVID–19 Policy: In order to attend a More Barn concert, you must have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and should be prepared to show proof at the door on the night of the concert. Proof can be in the form of either a vaccination card or a photo of your card on your mobile phone. Masking and distancing requirements will be in keeping with local and state requirements at the time of each concert.
