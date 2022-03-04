SWEETWATER 420 FEST ANNOUNCE FOUR-TIME GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING GARY CLARK JR. TO THE 2022 LINEUP
SNOOP DOGG CANCELS APPEARANCE
WEEKEND AND SINGLE DAY TICKETS AVAILABLE
Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, April 28-May 1, 2022
ATLANTA, GA — March 4, 2022 - SweetWater 420 Fest is excited to announce the addition of Gary Clark Jr. to our 2022 lineup! Snoop Dogg is canceling his appearance. While we are disappointed in this decision, SweetWater 420 Fest is thrilled to host the four-time Grammy award-winning Gary Clark Jr. This will be Clark's first-ever 420 Fest appearance.
Austin-born virtuoso guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Gary Cark Jr. achieved global impact following his first Grammy Award in 2014, winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Please Come Home" from his Warner Records debut album "Blak And Blu." Throughout 2019 Clark ascended to greater heights with the release of "This Land" – his third full-length studio album, which bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut. Most recently, Clark won three more Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Performance "This Land," Best Rock Song "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album "THIS LAND."
With six Grammy nominations, of which he has won four, the greatest heir to the R&B tradition is yet to arrive at Centennial Olympic Park. Check out Gary Clark Jr. on spotify.
SweetWater 420 Festival will take place April 28-May 1, 2022, in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. Weekend and Single Day tickets are on sale now at sweetwater420fest.com.
The 2022 Festival lineup will feature headliners Oysterhead, Trey Anastasio Band (2 sets), and The String Cheese Incident (2 sets).
SweetWater 420 Festival is thrilled to announce the Festival's first kick-off pre-party concert on Thursday, April 28 at noon in Centennial Olympic Park, featuring two sets from headliner The String Cheese Incident and two sets by Gov't Mule. Oteil & Friends and Empire Strikes Brass start the jammed pack day of music in the park.
Festival experiences include three stages, heady concoctions featuring handcrafted signature drinks, cocktails, SweetWater Brewing Company craft beers, and the renowned 'SweetWater Experience Tent.'
Additional features include a local craft & artist market, an expanded food court with a variety of food trucks, the Planet 420 environmental and non-profit village, and the newly added Thursday pre-party concert in the park with general admission (GA) and VIP upgraded experience purchase options.
The Peachtree Road Race qualifier 420 Fest 5K returns April 30. 5K/Fest combo packages are available. Participants can register at sweetwater420fest.com/420-fest-5k.
For more information and the latest festival updates, please visit sweetwater420fest.com and facebook.com/420fest and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @420Fest. Are you media and interested in covering the 2022 SweetWater 420 Fest?Apply Here
About SweetWater 420 Festival
SweetWater 420 Fest returns to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, April 28-May 1, 2022 with three stages. Founded 18 years ago, SweetWater 420 Fest has delivered an eclectic musical lineup, singular in its ability to bring some of the most prominent jam band names in the industry alongside cutting-edge acts, varied genres, and some of the most revered artists of our time. Festival experiences include three stages, handcrafted signature drinks, cocktails and craft beers by SweetWater Brewery Co.'s served throughout the Festival and at festival favorite 'SweetWater Experience Tent,' local craft & artist market, expanded food court and a food truck village, Planet 420 environmental and non-profit village, and a peachtree qualifying 5K Road Race. For information, including lineups, event news, and the latest updates, please visit sweetwater420fest.com and facebook.com/420fest and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @420Fest.
About SweetWater Brewing Co.
SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to the Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA, High Light, 420 Imperial IPA, Golden Isles Hard Tea and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series, innovative Non-Dairy Almond Milk Stout and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.
SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.
Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew and facebook.com/SweetWater-in-Colorado
About Happy Ending Productions
The SweetWater 420 Festival is produced byHappy Ending Productions, offering promotion, production, event operations, and logistics management. Happy Ending Productions' client list includes Festivals: Camp Bisco, Counterpoint, Bonnaroo, Hookahville, along with tour support services for Phish, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and more.
