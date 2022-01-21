SWEETWATER 420 FEST ADDS GOV’T MULE AND THIEVERY CORPORATION TO COMPLETE THE 2022 FESTIVAL LINEUP
SINGLE DAY TICKETS AND FINAL DAILY FESTIVAL LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, April 29-May 1, 2022
ATLANTA, January 21, 2022 - SweetWater Brewery Company and Happy Ending Productions are excited to announce the addition of Gov’t Mule and Thievery Corporation to complete the 2022 SweetWater 420 Festival Lineup. Single Day Tickets and the festival's final daily lineup are now available. The String Cheese Incident (2 sets) and Snoop Dogg on Friday night, Trey Anastasio Band (2 sets) and Umphrey's McGee (2 sets) on Saturday with Oysterhead and Joe Russo's Almost Dead (2 sets) closing out the festival on Sunday night.
SweetWater 420 Festival will take place April 29-May 1, 2022 in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. Single day, 3-day GA and 3-day GA with Pre-Party tickets are available.The following are completely sold out; 3-day GA Kush with Pre-Party, 3-day GA Kush, 3-day Big Fish VIP with Pre-Party, 3-day Big Fish VIP tickets and RIFF VIP tickets.
SweetWater 420 Festival is thrilled to announce the festival's first kick-off pre-party concert on Thursday, April 28 at 12 PM in Centennial Olympic Park, featuring two sets from headliner The String Cheese Incident and two sets by Gov't Mule. Oteil & Friends and Empire Strikes Brass start the jammed pack day of music in the park.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28 - PRE-PARTY IN THE PARK
The String Cheese Incident (2 sets), Gov't Mule (2 sets), Oteil & Friends, and Empire Strikes Brass
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
The String Cheese Incident (2 sets), Snoop Dogg, Dirty Heads, Lotus, Lawrence, Too Many Zooz, Badfish, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Karina Rykman, Little Stranger, Butcher Brown, The Stews, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Broadcast, and the Taylor Scott Band.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Trey Anastasio Band (2 sets), Umphrey's McGee (2 sets), Goose, JJ Grey & Mofro, Spafford, Queen is Doomed, Town Mountain, Tropidelic, Kitchen Dwellers, Neighbor, DENM, KrisB's Midnight Railroad, Bird Dog Jubilee, and Pressing Strings
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Oysterhead, Joe Russo's Almost Dead (2 sets), Thievery Corporation, Snarky Puppy, Big Something, The Movement, Doom Flamingo, Boombox Feat. Backbeat Brass, The Nth Power Feat. Jennifer Hartswick, Kanika Moore & The Psycodelics, Hedonistas, Sexbruise?, Certainly So, and The 4 Korners
Single Day tickets for the 2022 SweetWater 420 Festival are on sale now at sweetwater420fest.com. Single Day GA (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) priced to start at $89, with Thursday's Pre-Party GA priced to start at $70 and $125 for the upgraded GA Kush experience. Big Fish VIP, Single Day is priced to start at $225 and Thursday's Pre-Party is $185. Runners can purchase 420 Fest 5K road race tickets for $33 or bundle and save $5 when you purchase a multi-day festival pass and 5K registration together. Service fees and taxes apply on all sales.
Festival experiences include three stages: heady concoctions from SweetWater Brewery featuring handcrafted signature drinks, cocktails and craft beers served throughout the Festival, and the festival favorite 'SweetWater Experience Tent.'
Additional features include a local craft & artist market, an expanded food court with a variety of food trucks, the Planet 420 environmental and non-profit village, and the newly added Thursday pre-party concert in the park with general admission (GA) and VIP upgraded experience purchase options.
The Peachtree Road Race qualifier 420 Fest 5K returns April 30. 5K/Fest combo packages are available. Participants can register at sweetwater420fest.com/420-fest-5k.
For more information and the latest festival updates, please visit sweetwater420fest.com and facebook.com/420fest and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @420Fest.
The SweetWater 420 Festival is produced by Happy Ending Productions, offering promotion, production, event operations, and logistics management. Happy Ending Productions' client list includes Festivals: Camp Bisco, Counterpoint, Bonnaroo, Hookahville, along with tour support services for Phish, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and more.
###
About SweetWater 420 Festival
SweetWater 420 Fest returns to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, April 29-May 1, 2022 with three stages. Founded 18 years ago, SweetWater 420 Fest has delivered an eclectic musical lineup, singular in its ability to bring some of the most prominent jam band names in the industry alongside cutting-edge acts, varied genres, and some of the most revered artists of our time. Festival experiences include three stages, handcrafted signature drinks, cocktails and craft beers by SweetWater Brewery Co.'s served throughout the Festival and at festival favorite 'SweetWater Experience Tent,' local craft & artist market, expanded food court and a food truck village, Planet 420 environmental and non-profit village, and a peachtree qualifying 5K Road Race. For information, including lineups, event news, and the latest updates, please visit sweetwater420fest.com and facebook.com/420fest and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @420Fest.
About SweetWater Brewing Co.
SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to the Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA, High Light, 420 Imperial IPA, Golden Isles Hard Tea and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series, innovative Non-Dairy Almond Milk Stout and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.
SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.
Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew and facebook.com/SweetWater-in-Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.