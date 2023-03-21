YES! Weekly presents Sweet Dream with Gentle Junior and Boy Named Sue at The Crown at The Carolina Theatre, Friday, April 7, 2023.
It will be a night of various guitar music across many genres, a little bit of something for everyone.
Sweet Dream is the musical brainchild of guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader Julian Creech-Pritchett. Filling out the live band are Ramon Garcia on bass and Xavier Ware on drums. In the studio, Creech-Pritchett generally plays everything, aside from listed features on various songs.
Sweet Dream is a band that strives to move past genre boundaries in favor of creating good music of any and all kinds. It would be easiest to classify them as a ‘rock band,’ but hearing their studio recordings or live show will prove that they are much more than that.
Gentle Junior is a four-piece indie alt-rock band from Greensboro. Their sound incorporates Midwest emo and shoegaze elements with the occasional folk tinge.
Boy Named Sue is a three piece rock band out of Raleigh.
