Sweat: Powerful Realism, Humor, and Heart on the Sprinkle Theatre Stage
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present Sweat, a play by Lynn Nottage with in-person performances April 1-2 at 7:30 pm, April 3 at 2:00 pm, and April 6-9 at 7:30 pm.
Sweat dives into the lives of factory workers in Reading, Pennsylvania, as they grapple with issues related to economic insecurity, relationships, workers’ rights, and race. Sweat and its characters are based on Nottage’s personal research and interviews conducted in Reading during a time in American history when many longstanding factory jobs were outsourced to other countries because of the North American Free Trade Agreement. According to Director, Mya Brown, “Sweat tells the story of hard-working, loyal, strong individuals who are members of a rich and deep history; all they want is their share of the American Dream that was promised to them.”
The play was originally co-commissioned by both the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and D.C.'s Arena stage in 2015. Sweat premiered Off-Broadway in the fall of 2016 at the Public Theater and then moved to Broadway in 2017. Due to its popular success, Sweat won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2017. Additional honors include the 2017 Obie Award for playwriting, along with three 2017 Tony Award nominations including Best Play.
Director Brown states that she “saw a production of Sweat at the Arena stage in Washington DC (2015) before it went to Broadway; I knew then it was going to change the landscape of American realism. Lynn Nottage's work in Sweat is the epitome of what August Wilson asserts in his speech, The Ground on Which I Stand, "We can answer the high standards of world-class art." I am honored to direct this piece at UNCG and hopefully inspire the audience to extend compassion and grace to their fellow human beings. During this time of war, economic strife, a health pandemic, and social unrest, it is important that artists be the change they want to see in the world; this production is our effort to inspire change.”
When asked what excites her about the show, Yuliya Donovan (cast as Jessie) stated “Lynn Nottage has written a truly important story that, although is very specific to a time, place, and population, rings true across time and location.”
MFA Acting student Willa Bost (cast as Cynthia) said, “I am thrilled that my Master Thesis Production is a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama both written and directed by BIPOC females. This play could be produced at any time and the social and political questions that it raises would still be relevant. It was once said that people go to the theater to exercise their empathetic muscles. If that is the case, they are sure to get a workout when coming to see Sweat!”
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 pm.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
