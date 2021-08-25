Summer’s Swan Song in the stacked September Festival Season

Those who feel a bummer at the end of summer are in luck as a litany of festivals are scheduled to keep the fun flowing around the state.
The NC Comedy Festival looks to keep the laughs coming from more than 300 national and local comics gracing a handful of stages from Sept. 3-12. Featuring an array of improv, standup, and sketch comedy, the festival will feature local acts like Trouble With Shapes. As well as national standup from the likes of Emmy-award winner Brian Kelly (head monologue writer for Conan O’Brien). And Handsome Naked, a comedy hip-hop group from Chicago.
Centered around the festival’s home base at the Idiot Box in Greensboro, other venues expand around the Triad, including breweries (Four Saints in Asheboro and Little Brother in Greensboro), bottle shops (Brewer’s Kettle-High Point and Next Door in Greensboro), bookstores and boutiques (The Comic Dimension Vintage to Vogue in Greensboro) and Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem.
As hosts of the “North Carolina Festival of Psychedelia,” Monstercade will get back to the music on Aug. 28 with The Veldt, The Mystery Plan, Candy Coffins, Pretty Odd, and Lazaris Pit ripping up the Winston weirdo den.
Jazz-heads will descend on High Point over Labor Day weekend for the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, running Sept. 4 and 5 at Oak Hollow Festival Park. The lineup features the Coltrane All-Star Band, Galactic, Chris Botti, Kenny Lattimore, and many more artists celebrating the festival’s 10th year.
The Hopscotch Music Festival will hit downtown Raleigh a bit differently as it also celebrates its 10th birthday over Sept. 9-11, with two outdoor stages in lieu of its standard sprawling-venue footprint. Winston-Salem hip hop artist Sonny Miles will grace the City Plaza Stage; and Greensboro punkers Totally Slow, and the Sam Fribush Organ Trio will rep the Triad during affiliated day-parties at the Pour House.
The NC Folk Festival will run through downtown Greensboro the same weekend, from Sept. 10-12. The free, outdoor event will feature The Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble, winners of the inaugural “Not Your Average Folk” contest, amongst a few dozen international artists.
Other new programming endeavors include a special showcase, presented by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, featuring Tad Walters, Lightnin’ Wells, and Bob Margolin paying tribute to John Dee Holeman and Algia Mae Hinton. And the “North Carolina Hip-Hop: Rap is Folk” showcase curated by Greensboro hip hop artist Demeanor will feature Antion Scales, Lovey The Don and Chris Meadows, and GateCityCraig.
“We Out Here” the sixth annual Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin will go down outdoors at Mostercade on Sept. 11. Featuring six acts in a circle over three stages, encircling the audience, with two MCs at each, the 2021 edition is presented in partnership with the Steady Hyperactive collective. Scheduled artists include OG Spliff, Flower in Bloom, Samurai Yola, Hollow Creeper, Emceein Eye, and MC Homeless (who’ll be celebrating the new 7” split release with The Emotron).
Getting back into tradition, MerleFest will roll down the hills of Wilkesboro from Sept. 16-19. Melissa Etheridge, LeAnn Rimes, Sturgill Simpson, and Margo Price are among the bill packed with major stars, underground hitters, and pickers and grinners from all over—including Triad acts like Smitty and the Jumpstarters and the Jeff Little Trio (fronted by the former chair of the Entertainment Technology Department at GTCC).
“Earth Girls from all walks of life” will be celebrated at the first-ever Earth Girls Festival, on Sept. 18, at Culture Lounge in Greensboro. The Madluv experience, presented by Manifest All Dreams, aims to provide an outlet for expression and collaboration while directly supporting women within the community. Scheduled artists include Capra Harris, Chelsea Simone, and Honey Coated Music.
Likewise launching its inaugural year is the Carolina Indie Fest in downtown Sanford. Running Sept. 18 and 19, the festival will feature 45 acts over three stages, with headliners including The Accidentals, Paleface, the Gasoline Gypsies, and Willow Hill.
Down in Salisbury, the Spin Doctors will headline the 2021 Cheerwine Festival on Sept. 18. The Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders, and 9daytrip are among the scheduled artists celebrating the “Uniquely Southern” beverage.
Lovers of ‘90s alternative rock will also enjoy the 2021 Gears and Guitars Festival, Sept. 24-26, at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. Presented in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the three-day event features Grace Potter, Hannah Wicklund, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian, Ida Mae, The Smithereens, Fastball, and Magnolia Green.
Things will be a bit more jammy in Greensboro for “Groove Jam X” at Doodad Farm on Sept. 25. A fundraiser for Greensboro Urban Ministry, the festival has raised nearly $90,000 and collected more than 13,000 lbs of food over its ten-year run. The 2021 lineup includes Rich Lerner and the Groove, Gooseberry Jam, Wristband, Blind-Dog Gatewood, Laura Jane Vincent, William Nesmith, Jeff Wall, and more. “Any day that I can do a little good in this world with my guitar in my hands is a good day for me,” Lerner said. “So Groove Jam is always a good day for me, even if it rains.”
A good time doing good is a theme amongst festivals announced for October. “Rumble at the Depot,” a car and bike show with music, will support the “Big Bikes 4 Vets organization” on Oct. 2 at Bull City Ciderworks in Lexington. The lineup (curated by the Rockingham Company) features Seth Williams, Brad Cardille, Chuck Mountain, and Wristband—amongst the various forms of hogs to be found. The Lexington BBQ Festival, proper, will run on Oct. 23.
FemFest will carry on, with the eighth edition announced for Oct. 9 in Winston-Salem. The annual festival, started by the late Bryn Hermansen, will continue serving Family Services of Forsyth County; and raising awareness for issues surrounding domestic violence and sexual assault through femme-focused bands and artists. Over in Greensboro, Little Brother Brewing will present SCRAPFest, a sustainability-focused music festival benefitting the Piedmont Land Conservancy.
While the season of pumpkin spice looms, summer-lovers can rejoice in a swan song of the stacked September festival season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.