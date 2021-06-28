NC 440th Army Band to Headline Free Concert at Triad Park
Winston-Salem, NC (June 23, 2021) – Triad residents are in for a fun Independence Day celebration at Triad Park on Sunday, July 4 at 5pm when the NC National Guard 440th Army Band presents a free pops concert.
The concert is part of the sixth annual Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4pm and the concert will take place at 5pm. The concert and parking are free.
“Arts Council is focused on supporting the reopening of our arts, cultural and creative sector. This concert is a great way to welcome back the whole family to the arts for a fun afternoon of music in the park. We are grateful for Forsyth County’s support in sponsoring the Summer Parks Concert Series as well as their commitment to support our Community Fund for the Arts through their annual workplace campaign,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “The County’s 2021 Workplace Campaign led by Linda Gaskins and Bryn Lenkaitis raised $12,473.06 that will help support arts and cultural programs, artists and arts organizations throughout our entire community.”
The featured Community Partner for this event is the Forsyth County Department of Health.
“It is our great pleasure to partner with Forsyth County Parks and Recreation and the Arts Council to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Summer Parks Concert attendees at Triad Park,” said Denise Price, Assistant Public Health Director of Forsyth County. “Vaccinations are free, no appointment is needed, and no ID or insurance is required. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for ages 18 and up, will be an option while supplies last. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and up, will also be available. If you haven't already, please consider being vaccinated to do your part in regaining freedom from the disruption of the pandemic.”
The featured Arts Partner for this event is Spring Theatre. Additional series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, WXII and YES! Weekly. Beverage sponsors include Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery, and R.H. Barringer Distributing Co.
Triad Park is located at 9652 West Market St. in Kernersville. Picnicking is permitted and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Confirmed food trucks include Baconessence, Pacific Rim, Jazzy Dogs, and Mike & Mike’s Italian Ices. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Four additional concerts will take place at 5pm on the following dates:
- July 25: Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust at Tanglewood Park
- August 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park
- August 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park
- September 12: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Its goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
