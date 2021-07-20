Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust to Present Free Concert on July 25
Winston-Salem, NC (July 20, 2021) – Triad residents are in for an exciting outdoor concert at Tanglewood Park on Sunday, July 25 at 5pm when Possum Jenkins and Drew Foust take the stage. Attendees can expect a show with “soulful Carolina roots rock, all kinda streaked with strains of Texas and Tennessee, blues and folk, garage rock and gospel, and laced with a little swamp funk.”
The concert is part of the sixth annual Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4pm and the concert will take place at 5pm. The concert and parking are free.
“Arts Council is thrilled to offer another concert for the community with our generous friends at Forsyth County Government. This concert is just one way that we are actively working to reinvigorate and revitalize our arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council.
The featured Arts Partner for this event is Reynolda House.
“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community as the featured arts partner at this weekend’s concert,” said Allison Perkins, executive director of Reynolda House and Wake Forest University associate provost for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. “At Reynolda, we recognize and celebrate the universal power of the arts and its ability to bring people together and reflect the human experience.” Perkins adds, “We look forward to continued collaborations that foster growth in our area’s arts and cultural sector.”
The featured Community Partner for this event is The Parenting PATH. The Parenting PATH works to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect by strengthening families, enhancing parent/child relationships and creating safer more stable communities.
Additional series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, WXII and YES! Weekly. Beverage sponsors include Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery, and R.H. Barringer Distributing Co.
Tanglewood Park is located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Picnicking is permitted and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Confirmed food trucks include Porterhouse Burger Truck, West Coast Wanderer, JJ’s Cuban Kitchen, Brash Brownies. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Three additional concerts will take place at 5pm on the following dates:
August 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park
August 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park
September 12: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Its goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
