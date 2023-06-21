Summer is officially here and the summer festival season is once again popping off.
In Winston-Salem, that means the time is right for dancing in streets painted rainbow as Pride Winston-Salem’s annual festival and parade pops all over the Arts District.
The Historic Schaffer Inn will host a cocktail sandwich of official Pride WS events: including the kickoff party, hosted by CC Labriel; and the “pre-party to the afterparty” evening cocktail interlude on June 24. For more information on Pride WS events, visit www.pridews.org.
The Pulse Vodka Pride Parade will roll out the festival proper, running down 4th Street at 11 a.m. on June 24. WFMY2’S Amber Lake will emcee one of the two stages along Trade St. (at the intersections with 5th and 7th) that will host entertainers throughout the afternoon. PrideWS’s official afterparty goes down with bands and double-decker dance floors featuring DJ Robin Chante in the Food Hall and Mike Lawson spinning up the Twisted Putter.
Pride resonates across Camel City, with the “Drag Me to Winston-Salem” popup running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Major Tomms on June 24, with pride merch from local artists like the eponymous drag coloring book by Vikki “That Blonde Girl” Vassar; featuring illustrations of Triad royalty like: Anna Yacht, Brenda the Drag Queen, Aria Russo, Karma Killz, Giselle Cassidy Carter, and Roy Fahrenheit (Fahrenheit will be popping to Greensboro that evening to host a “night of queer rebellion and expression” for Drag! at etc.gso.)
Meanwhile, over on 6th Street, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance pops off a final encore performance of “The Prom,” as part of their second annual “Rainbow High” LGBTQIA Pride Theatre Festival, in partnership with Pride WS and Out at the Movies, running 7:30 p.m. on June 24. a/perture Cinema will also host the last installment of its Pride month series, with a screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader,” on June 27.
Getting back to the party, the party kids at Rainbow Rave are popping off all weekend with an “Embrace where you are’’ event combining dance music and culture; featuring Wreckno, TSU NAMI, Eyezic, SKYLER, and SNSHNE at the Millennium Center on June 23. On June 24, they’ll team up with Anna Yacht and Camel City Burlesk for a Pride party at Hel’s. Selia d’Katzmeow will host, with Yacht, Asha Darling, Flint Farhenheit, Genesis de Vil, May Hemmer, and Sophiebot Fivehousand performing.
In Greensboro, the Summer Solstice Festival once again unfolds over the Arboretum on June 24, with fae, fire, and music from Renee Henry, Crystal Bright, SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares, A.J. and Company, Pure Fiyah, Unheard Project GSO, Jessie Dunks, and Housewife.
Meanwhile, it’s an Earthgirl summer with ManifestAllDreams’ Earth Girls Festival returning. Hosted by Jha’mai, with Dj Kitty on deck, the event boasts a “day of affirmation and collectiveness” through performance and discussion with artists like Ayah The Light, KamDoja, Shoko Kurai, AE the Cool, and more.
Rolling into the season (and popping pretty much all summer long) the Eastern Music Festival returns to Greensboro to celebrate “62 Years of Musical Excellence” with concerts across the area through July 29.
Up in the Mountains, An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Brevard Summer Institute & Festival follow suit. In Boone, the App Summerfest runs June 24-July 30; and features a multimedia array of exhibitions, events, and performances from artists like: Leslie Odom, Jr., Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Allison Russell, Girl Picture, and Darius Rucker.
Meanwhile, the Brevard Music CenterIs summer festival runs June 24 - Aug 6, with training programs and concerts circulating the symphonic, jazz, opera, and folk-inspired spectrum. Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Branford Marsalis, Bryan Sutton and Béla Fleck are among the scheduled performers; along with Patriotic Pops and Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone orchestral concerts.
Heading into the dead heat of summer, a few new festivals are popping up on the block. On July 15, the inaugural “Main In Color” art and design festival heads into High Point with music, art, and interactive stations for all ages.
In Asheville, Wicked Weed and Worthwhile Sounds will launch AVLest on August 3-6 with major headliners like Kurt Vile and Nikki Lane joining Triad lovelies (like Old Heavy Hands and The Nubeing Collective) and regional favorites who make up the 100+ artists performing across 20 venues in the city. AVLFest is also partnering with Asheville nonprofits (including RiverLink, Black Wall Street, Homeward Bound, and Campaign for Southern Equality) offering awareness initiatives and donating a portion of ticket proceeds.
Down in Durham, Let’s Fucking Go (LFG Fest) intends to foster a similar energy when takes over the Motorco August 25-26. Organizations like NC Triangle DSA and Girls Rock NC are amongst the amped-up lineup of punk, noise, and hip-hop from B L A C K I E, Blood, Bonies, Ecstatic International, Fat Tony, Gauche, Geeked, J Waves, Jooselord, La Neve, Pink Siifu, Sesame, Snooper, and Upchuck.
Jooselord will carry that energy into his slot with Death From Above 1979 at the Bull City Summit in September. Bridging the gap of seasons and space, BCS 2023 runs September 18-24; and offers a conference-concert hybrid to gather “creatives, artists, scientists, technologists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders” over 24 Durham locations and venues. Other musical offerings include: Mavis “Swan” Poole with Lee Fields; Jamie Mclean Band with Anders Osborne; and Emily Wolfe with A Place to Bury Strangers.
But let’s not get carried away to the end of summer just yet: around June into July, Bardown Breakfest 2 goes down at the Milestone in Charlotte, June 30-July 1, with punkers, emo kids, and hardcore dudes on the bill featuring Triad bands like All My Circuits, Come Clean, Corporate Fandango, 30 is Dead, and Condado.
Over in the Triangle, the 44th annual Festival for the Eno will bring 65 artists to four riverbank stages on July 1 and 4; in the spirit of celebration and conservation. Demeanor, the Sam Fribush Organ Trio, and Couldn’t Be Happiers are a few Triad samplings amongst performers like: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Mike Compton & Joe Newberry, Toubab Krewe, Bombadil, Africa Unplugged, Cosmic Collective, Hammer No More the Fingers, and Paper Hand Puppet Intervention.
In Winston-Salem, the Southside Food Forest’s second annual Tree Tree Six Music and Arts Festival also offers an ecological element, with each ticket including a native fruit tree to plant or donate through the Winston-Salem Permaculture Cooperative. Going down July 8 at the Acadia Food Forest at Unity Park, OG Spliff + Emceein’ Eye + PT Burnem, Proxevita, Car Crash Pool Party, Dinosaur Church, Sweet Pea, and DJ Tweety are a sampling of the artists performing to raise awareness and co-create long term solutions to food insecurity in the area.
Up on at the Beech Mountain Resort, however, it’s all about party vibes with a “Party on the Mountain” weekend with Sheryl Crow, JJ Grey & Mofro, My Morning Jacket, and Dawes playing July 28-30.
Switching gears back to Camel City, the Gears & Guitars Festival moves up a month, with the 10th annual cycling-music fest happening August 4-6. “The biggest party on two wheels” keeps the 90s vibes alive with Soul Asylum, Cracker, Dishwalla and Nine Days in the headlining positions; and Clay Howard, the Hollirockets, Wafer Thin, and Dead Drag Motion riding out the regional spots.
Up in Elkin, the Reevestock Music Festival continues “keeping Yadkin Valley’s Music Alive (and kickin’)” August 4-5, with scheduled performers like: Darrell Scott & his Electrifying Trio, Cristina Vane, Bella White, Time Sawyer, Tray Wellington Band, Palmyra, Brooks Forsyth, Falllift, Cold Chocolate, and Will Easter & the Nomads.
Falllift keeps it going down into Charlotte, playing as part of the Queen City Jam Session at the NoDa Brewing NorthEnd Taproom, August 19-21. Spanning 40 bands over a handful of stages, the Jam session features a mix of genre and prestige with artists like: Victor Wooten & Steve Bailey, Mountain Goats, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Nude Party, Bob Margolin, Emanuel Wynter, The War & Treaty, Sonny Miles, Victoria Victoria, Swim In The Wild, Fireside Collective, Adeem The Artist, and many more.
Queen City hits keep coming as Seismic Summer goes down at the Milestone on August 26; with bands like Bask, Witchpit, Doomsday Profit, Cosmic Reaper, Bog Loaf, Bongfoot, and Rocky Mtn Roller to offer a Metal fix for folks hankering for the Medium Well in Hell fest that’s taking a break this year.
Popping back to the Triad, festival weekends abound in early September. The NC Comedy Festival will run September 1-10 at the Idiot Box and area stages. In High Point, the 12th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival sweeps the first weekend in September, bringing artists like KebB Mo , Mr. Sipp, Samara Joy, Yellowjackets, Chucho Valdés, and Candy Dulfer to the Furniture Capital of the World, September 2-3.
In Greensboro, the North Carolina Folk Festival will run September 8-10. Leyla McCalla, the Ethno USA International Musical Exchange Program, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Riyaaz Qawwali, Damn The Banjos, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, and Zoe & Cloyd are the sneak peek of artists in the otherwise unannounced lineup.
Hopping to the Triangle, the Hopscotch Music Festival returns to downtown Raleigh, September 7-9, with a new comedy block (featuring the likes of Sarah Sherman and Whitmer Thomas) joining the more than 450 artists, including heaving hitters like Pavement, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr, Margo Price, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr, and Digable Planets; Triad-related loves like Larry & Joe, TiaCorine, Paranoid Maniac, Taylor AP Williams, Kristopher Hilbert, and Kaleta & Super Yamba Band; and regional babes like Long Relief, Max Gowan, Chessa Rich, Skylar Gudasz, Lesthegenius, Dear Blanca, and Truth Club. Hopping genre and club scenes, Hopscotch’s flavor runs from John Howie twang to the Cro-Mags’ grit and we’re all the better for it.
Carrying quite the banner year, Larry & Joe will also truck up to Brevard for the 17th Annual Mountain Song Festival (September 8-9.) They’ll join the bill with Shannon Whitworth & Woody Platt, the Sam Bush Band, Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Big Richard, and Steep Canyon Rangers in celebration of music and community, while raising funds for the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County.
Meanwhile, the Mantra’s will celebrate the 20th year of MantraBash, September 8-9, at Possum Holler in Prospect Hill, with a special anniversary party featuring Dr. Bacon, The Wright Ave, Ranford Almond, Electric Soul Pandemic, Oh No Casino, Bala Roots, and Cheesefoot.
Over in Boone, Colin Cutler is one of the first artists announced for the second-annual Antlers & Acorns Songwriters Festival, running September 4-9 across a handful of downtown venues.
From mountains to the sea, North Carolina pops with pickers and pluckers, with more bluegrass and folk festivals than you can shake a stick at. But you can shake on over to the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 5; the Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention July 28 - 29; the McDowell County Country Music Roundup August 11-12; the N.C. State Bluegrass Festival, August 17-19; the Earl Scruggs Music Festival or the Happy Valley Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention, September 1-3; Music Fest at Blue Bear Mountain September 7-9; the Hoppin’ John Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention September 14-16; and the Carolina Jubilee, September 15-16.
Pick ‘em if you got ‘em; and boy, do we. The North Carolina summer festival season is officially popping off.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
