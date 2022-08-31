Strings and Spokes: The biggest party on two wheels keeps rolling

The “biggest party on two wheels” returns to downtown Winston-Salem for the 9th annual Gears & Guitars music and cycling festival, September 9-11.
Bikes and bands will once again take over Bailey Park for three days of free concerts and cycling events for amateurs and professionals of all speeds.
For co-founder and event director, Ray Boden, it’s all about the energy. “The festival is a huge passion project for me,” he said. “It’s high energy fun and excitement. The uniqueness of the event is really something to see firsthand. It’s an immense amount of fun.”
Now in its 9th year, the festival for bike nuts and rock n rollers alike, will open with a drag race-style street sprint through downtown on Friday, classic criterium on Saturday, and wind down on Sunday with a round of fondos (near and far).
On the music side, Gears & Guitars is stoked to offer the music end for free this year. “We really want people to come out in a big way,” Boden said, thanking the sponsors that helped cover the costs. “We’re expecting some great crowds and some serious fun.”
A co-founder of Gears & Gears, Boden assembled the first festival “from scratch,” and enjoys combining the high-energy nature of cycling and live music. He’s also been on the staff of the Winston-Salem Open since its inception and is the co-founder and managing director of the Coalpit Live Series at Incendiary Brewing. Sports and tunes seem to be his bread-and-butter.
Originally the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, with bands as a bonus, the event kicked into high gear, officially becoming the Gears & Guitars Festival in 2016. Boden beams the efforts of Winston-Salem Cycling as an organization over the years. “We’ve come a long way!” he said. “We’ve run Union Cycliste Internationale road races, managed the USA Cycling Championships in several different categories, managed the UCI North American qualifying event for their world fondo championships; and ran tons of other races and fondos.
Saving the fondos for Sunday, the festival kicks off on Friday with a “Streets of Fire” drag-race sprint that looks to light up 4th Street (from Spruce to Trade), as riders set the street ablaze from 7 to 9 p.m. Crenshaw Pentecostal kicks off the music (at Marshall and 4th St.) at 7 p.m., followed by “An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas” package that runs until 10 p.m. Dawes, a Los-Angeles based alt-rock outfit and Bahamas (the GRAMMY Award-nominated Canadian artist) are co-headlining a national tour that features two collaborative sets. The Winston rockers in Crenshaw Pentecostal are playing two sets themselves: bookending the festival as Friday’s opener, and closing the festival as the headliner for Sunday.
Food trucks and mini-velodrome demos will welcome attendees to Bailey Park on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Food trucks run all day. The mini-velodrome will run demos from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and host a demo and competition from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Fans of Winston-Salem’s defunct radio station, “94.5 the Rock Alternative,” will relish the Saturday music lineup, starting with Tonic at 6 p.m., followed by Cowboy Mouth and Better Than Ezra until 11 p.m. Meanwhile, cyclists in “fast and furious” criterium races will be zipping around Bailey Park, circling the audience and stage, from 4th Street to Vine to 5th to Patterson and back again. Amateurs run in the morning (8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.). Professional races will be held from 4 to 8:15 p.m.
Fans can wake up on Sunday to a workout with F45 Training Winston-Salem in Bailey Park at 11:45 a.m. Earlybird long-haulers can enjoy a 65-mile Gran Fondo (starting at 8:30 a.m.). 42-mile Fondo (9 a.m.) or 15-mile Fondo and 7-mile gravel variation that both begin at 10 a.m.
Over at Bailey Park, the festival takes a casual “Sunday Funday” block party approach. Bands begin at noon; along with kid-friendly safety workshops, bike decorating tent, rodeo, and parade. Musically, the rock n roll cover band Repeat Offender makes its debut to open the show. The Deluge, Killing Gophers, and Crenshaw Pentecostal will close out the afternoon local showcase.
“We love that Winston has something to look forward to every summer,” said Crenshaw Pentecostal’s Dusty Redmon. “A big weekend of loud rock and roll and speeding bikes is pretty righteous.”
A Camel City native, “Anytime my hometown gets to show itself off, I’m proud,” he said. “Winston’s live music scene has steadily been coming back stronger and stronger over the past five or six years, even through the pandemic. We’ve got great rooms like the Ramkat, Gas Hill, and Monstercade; and outdoor spots like Bailey Park and the Coalpit. Not to mention all the live music happening at the breweries. It all works together in the big scheme of things to improve the vibe of live music here, and I love it.”
They love it so much, that they’re doing it twice — kicking off the Friday night show and headlining the Sunday closer. “Ray is putting us to work, for sure,” he said. It was easy to say yes to, though. We love to play wherever, whenever. We’ve done small dive bars with ten people watching, to playing with Bon Jovi at PNC arena and 14-thousand people this year. It’s all the same to us. We want to turn our amps up and beat the crap out of our drums.”
Different sorts of shows may all be the same to Redmon and his Crenshaw cohorts — but their sets won’t be. “Friday night will be a little bit more of a ‘tune up your guitar and rip it’ evening,” he explained. “The set will open up a bit more on Sunday; maybe a couple of fun cover songs. I’m excited about both sets though. I think the vibes will be totally different each day.”
Redmon isn’t the only performer pulling a double, Michael Cobler will play in both Repeat Offender and Killing Gophers. As a longtime member of the Winston-Salem Cycling community, he’ll be pulling a triple of sorts: as part of the team manning the mini-velodrome demonstrations and perhaps participating in a competition or two.
“This is my 35th year in the bike business and I truly love seeing the joy it brings folks,” Cobler said. “Events like Gears & Guitars help expose even more people to how amazing bike racing is and how much fun bikes are.”
Outside the festival, Cobler can be found around Forsyth County cycling shops and helps manage the Winston-Salem Cycling bike-share program. ”I love seeing it grow and evolve,” he said of the festival and the city. “The constant at Gears & Guitars is always great music and incredible bike racing. I’m really excited about this year — all the concerts are free and the racing is always spectacular.”
Onstage, he’ll open the Sunday day party with Repeat Offender, a brand new cover band (that also features Boden in the fold). Cobler’s primary rock n roll band, Killing Gophers, is in the third-band slot. “So psyched to be playing this year! Both bands are primed and ready to go!,” he said, noting Killing Gophers will debut a few new songs. They’ll also be joined by Steven Jones (Ledneck) and Uncle Watson’s Widow for a song and will show off their new “pet” gopher mascot (courtesy of Ian Bredice).
Cobler is equally excited for the first show with Repeat Offender. Pushing the alternative 90’s vibe, the group serves as a deep-cut sort of cover band. ”We’re definitely trying to do something a little different,” he explained. “Artists you know, like The Wallflowers, Tom Petty, or REM — but maybe not the songs you always hear from them. And then maybe some artists you don’t hear covered as much, like Jason Isbell or the Lemonheads.”
The bill fits for Boden (who hosted Isbell for Gears & Guitars 2018). “We’re paying homage to playing covers of songs that are great songs but not always covered,” Boden said, “it’ll be fun. But Deluge and Crenshaw are the real stars of the show.”
As a director for both the Gears & Guitars and the Coalpit Live music series, Boden is a fan who puts his city first — seeing both as a mission and means of helping folks embrace the city, while helping make Winston-Salem the music capital of the region.
“My best memories from the event come from when I introduce the bands from the stage and I see all the faces of people I know, or are about to know. There’s so much excitement on their faces for the music that’s about to be performed for them. And then I see them watch the bikes rip by — and I often watch them mouth the words ‘wow’ when they see how incredible some of these athletes are”
The music over the years has leaned heavily on the 90’s alternative mix, with artists like Stone Temple Pilots, Dishwalla, Matthew Sweet, Soul Asylum, Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies, Edwin McCain, Gin Blossoms, Sister Hazel, and Drivin’ N’ Cryin filling the rosters of past festivals. “It’s not a lane we intentionally drive down,” Boden noted, “but it’s always fun and that time period provided all of us with some great music that most all of us can sing along with.”
And Triad residents seem to agree, having voted the festival the “Best Live Show of 2021,” in the YES! Weekly reader poll. That lineup featured The Smithereens, Fastball, Magnolia Green, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian, Ida Mae, and Grace Potter with Hannah Wicklund. “I’m always thankful for any accolades and attention we get from the public,” he said. “It means a lot to us and helps us see that we are making a difference in our community.”
And the bands seem to enjoy themselves, with the main acts on Saturday all being return features. 2022 will be Better Than Ezra’s third time at Gears and Guitars. Their first visit was in 2014, followed by a 2016 appearance. Cowboy Mouth also played at the 2016 festival. Tonic played in 2017.
But Gears & Guitars isn’t stuck in the ‘90s. “We try to bounce genres around,” Boden noted, referencing the array of Americana, indie, country, jam and more that filled the bills over the years. “I’ve enjoyed every show we have had, even with all the different genres we have been lucky to have nothing but great performances from every band each year,” he added, reflecting on the array of past festival performers like Shovels & Rope, DeltaRae, Trampled by Turtles, The Infamous Stringdusters, Drive-By Truckers, North Mississippi Allstars, Gov’t Mule, Charley Crockett, Amanda Shires, Rusted Root, and the Wailers.
For Boden, hosting Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit in 2018 remains a highlight. “The concert certainly stands out to me,” he said, reflecting fondly on that year. “But, also, Colony House and Liza Anne really left impressions on me.”
Lasting impressions and a love for the locals create a showcase dynamic of Triad musicians paired with major artists. “I love doing this because we have some talented musicians in this town,” Boden said, “ in the case of Crenshaw Pentecostal, I’ve used them several times to support national acts and they have rocked it every time.”
Locals over the years like Clay Howard, The Plaids, The Bo Stevens, Hank Pattie and The Current, Muddy Creek Players, Luxuriant Sedans, June Rise, and Big Daddy Love offer a tandem of home team love and larger exposure that befits a tandem concert and cycling series.
“Running the two events concurrently certainly isn’t easy,” Boden said. “But it’s exciting and a challenge I very much enjoy. I love providing additional entertainment options for people to come out and to expose them to cycling.”
“I think it’s a great event that has brought so many different types of folks downtown,” he continued. “The festival certainly highlights Bailey Park and the Innovation Quarter, but we started on Trade Street and have raced all over the city and out in the county — and even to several of the neighboring counties.”
Bringing in the gear-action, the festival features star cyclists along with music performers. “Many of the pros have been in the Tour de France or the Olympics, and are just incredible athletes,” Boden noted. “There are field limits to the pro-racing, so we usually have about 250 pros each year here to race — and should be near that again for 2022. In the amateur events, we usually get close to 1,000 participants and many cross-register for different rides and races. It’ll be a great weekend.”
He’s especially stoked for the “Streets of Fire” event to make its debut on Friday. “It’s going to be super fun and a totally new thing for us with street racing,” Boden said. The race itself is a 200-meter sprint from point A to point B, along the “restaurant row” that borders Innovation Quarter. “It’s basically bike drag racing,” he said. “It’s going to be wild.”
In contrast to the high no-octane energy of Friday night, Boden is also happy to showcase a new Gravel Fondo on Sunday morning. “Gravel is a rapidly growing cross-section of cycling, we hope to expand this program and venture into cyclocross also.”
The Sunday Fondo series will match the more casual approach of day party vibes. “I’m looking forward to people coming down and enjoying all of the cool stuff we have planned,” he said of the community block party at Bailey Park, with parade and rodeos (and bands, of course). “It’s going to be a nice day for people to gather and see some cool displays, or go on one of our rides and see and hear some good local music.”
Get on your bikes and ride to Winston-Salem for the Gears & Guitars Festival, September 9-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.