Mental Health Greensboro invites folks to a honky-tonkin’ tailgater as they present Stomp The Stigma 2021, a drive-in concert and raffle fundraiser, with Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner & the Fugitives on June 12, 2021, in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.
“If we could stomp out stigma, more people would feel comfortable in talking about their mental health and would be more open to seek treatment,” said organizer, Suzanne Stafford, Director of Communications for MHG, noting, “depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental illnesses are prevalent in our society. “Even if you haven’t experienced mental illness, you likely know someone that has.”
Starting in 1940 as the Mental Health Association of Greensboro, MHG has been “advancing mental wellness” in the Triad for more than 81 years. “The goal of our Stomp The Stigma campaign is to educate the public that people experiencing mental illness deserve understanding and compassion—not judgment and inequity,” Stafford said. “It’s central to advocating for people experiencing mental health challenges.”
Tickets start at $12 for general admission single seats by the stage. Tailgating tickets start at $50 per car of four adults (with kids under 16 free) and include two parking spaces for dancing and picnicking, with a BYOB situation in the crowd. And classic country on the stage.
“The heart and soul of classic country music is where it’s at,” said Stafford, who’s also a Greensboro musician and talent-booker for Earl’s in Winston-Salem.
A more progressive genre than it gets credited, classic country hits were some of the first to explore topics related to addiction and personal struggles—in ways that remained taboo in popular music for decades.
“Classic country music transcends generations and cultures,” Stafford said. The lineup features artists that have shared the stage with country music legends Buck Owens, Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Ralph Stanley, and Charlie Louvin. Grand Ole Opry stars Jack Greene and Bill Anderson, Joe Diffie, American Aquarium, Dale Watson, and even Greensboro’s own “Mr. Country Rock,” Billy “Crash” Craddock.
For Stafford, a music event makes a natural match. “As a musician, I definitely draw upon my mental and emotional roller coaster to create music,” she explained. “I can be going through mental turmoil, sit down with those thoughts, a pen, paper, and my guitar, write a new song, and feel the burden of depression or anger ease from my shoulders. In turn, sharing those songs and having people be able to relate to the words is uplifting.”
She hopes attendees will likewise be uplifted and aid the mission of MHG. “We had over three thousand people join our concert online last year, and we raised over $36,000 to benefit our free community services,” she noted of their first “Stomp the Stigma” concert, which shifted online due to the pandemic.
Praising the work of producer Benjy Johnson and videographer Thaddeus Lamb for their assistance with the 2020 event, Stafford also acknowledged the work of Rick Schneider (head of MHG’s Development Committee) and the community sponsors who’ve helped bring the “Stomp the Stigma” show to life, while furthering the mission of MHG.
“One out of four people experience mental illness in their lifetime,” Stafford explained of the need for their services. “And the effects of current stigmas are substantial. People may be reluctant to seek treatment. It can affect one’s ability to find work, housing and impinge upon one’s social life. Health insurance often doesn’t adequately cover mental illness treatment, which adds another obstacle to seeking wellness.”
That’s where Mental Health Greensboro steps in. “People experiencing mental health challenges often don’t have the means to afford traditional therapy,” she explained. “We’re able to provide support to them, as well as supplemental education to people that are utilizing therapy.”
MHG offers a number of free peer support programs, including support groups and one-on-one peer support sessions, weekly “Wellness and Recovery Skills” classes, a “Teens Gotta Talk” online service with local schools, and the “Mental Health Greensboro’s Compeer Connections” program, which promotes recovery through art and activities.
They also provide peer support groups at the Cone Health Behavioral Health hospital and will be involved in providing services at the new Cone Health Innovative Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
Beyond peer support, MHG works with providers through monthly workshops and an internship program for newly certified NC Peer Support Specialists. While also offering low-cost public workshops for QPR Suicide Prevention (Question, Persuade, Refer) and MHFA (Mental Health First Aid.)
In an effort to cover costs, MHG is also hosting an online fundraiser raffle of paintings from artists Ashley Vanore, Thea DeLoreto, and Thania Orellana, which range in value between $200 and $1,200; and can be shipped to winners across the country.
Beyond donations, Stafford listed other ways people can help with stomping out stigma. “Educate yourself about mental health issues and talk about what you learn with others,” she said. “Watch out for your friends dealing with mental health issues. And share your own story with mental health struggles to relate.”
Stafford also recommends avoiding disparaging language and being specific when referencing the particular issues people are experiencing. But above all, “show compassion to everyone,” she said. “You never know where someone has been on their journey through life.”
As for the journey of MHG, “we’re always excited to expand upon our reach, impact, and education to the public.”
