GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2020) — Sting’s performance with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO), originally scheduled for December 19, 2020, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new date for this concert is Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00pm at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. As a result, single tickets will not be going on public sale on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as previously announced. The GSO will make a public announcement when a new sale date is determined.
Current ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets. Per GSO’s COVID-19 Ticket Policy, all tickets issued for this concert will be valid for admission to the rescheduled date. Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The GSO is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com, and will update social channels with the latest information as it becomes available. For more information, please visit GSO on their website or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224 or x223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.