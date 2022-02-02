Still Cruisin’: The Beach Boys return to Greensboro

Round, round, get around, the Beach Boys return to Greensboro, making their debut at the new Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on February 3.
Bringing some sounds of summer in the dead of the winter, it’ll mark their first time back in town since they performed for a 4,000-person crowd at the opening show for the White Oak Amphitheatre in June 2011.
“Oh yes, we’ve been coming to Greensboro for many years now. And well, we’ve been going to a lot of places for many years,” said Mike Love, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Grammy-winner and co-founder of The Beach Boys. “We’re coming up on our 60th year of touring.”
The upcoming Tanger date will be their fourth-stop on the new 2022 tour, which started with a sold-out crowd in Rocky Mount, VA on Jan 31—and will include an appearance at the Ryman Auditorium (aka the “Mother Church of Country music”) before embarking on the “Good Vibrations” Cruise in late-March. By June, they’ll hop the pond for the “Sounds of Summer 60th Anniversary European Tour.”
Citing the cruise as a sort of celebratory pinnacle, Love is excited to set-sail, cruising back on his cruising days, and an upcoming special-reissue of “Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys,” the 2003 greatest hits compilation from Capitol Records became a hit in its own right—spending 104 weeks on the Billboard charts.
“It’s got all of our hits on it, ya know—from ‘Surfin’ Safari’ to ‘Kokomo’—and everything in between,” Love said, referencing the hefty 30-song tracklist, and the inclusion of two companion albums, on vinyl, and CD for the 60th-anniversary special edition.
In all, Love reckons the record will feature “75-80 songs,” he said. “So there’s a lot of music, and probably 90% of the SOS album we’ll do at our show.” Calling the whopping release, “a lot of music to digest,” Love noted Greensboro audiences will enjoy samplings from a platter of Beach Boys classics, variations, and even works from his solo catalog.
It comes naturally to the life-long singer, who’s happy to share the “million ways to add some music to your day,” as he sings in, “Add Some Music to your Day,” the lead single off the Beach Boys’ 1970 album, “Sunflower,” (also released on Capitol Records).
This year sees the Beach Boys celebrating 60 years for a number of things; it marks their long-running relationship with Capitol, which began with the release of “Surfin’ Safari” in June 1962. “409” followed on the back end, and the boys officially hit the road, nearly nonstop, since.
Their introduction to Greensboro came at the Coliseum on New Year’s Day in 1965—a venue that became their sort of Triad-area home base—they returned the following July (with The Roemans, The Unknown Four, and The Inmates) and a handful more in the decades between opening the White Oak. For Love, it’s a blast and blur. “You got some history, there don’t ya?” he said, remarking the “cool” ways the Beach Boys have maintained a multi-generational presence.
Indeed, they’ve helped make memories Triad parents pass down. Like their concert in October 1968, with the 1910 Fruitgum Company and the Pickle Brothers, wherein a playful frisbee fight erupted on-stage. Or having Billy Joel open in April 1975—an evening recorded and bootleg-released as a double-CD on Midnight Dreamer records. The Beach Boys returned to the Coliseum in 1979, 1982, 1989, and 2003.
Sixty years on the road might take a toll on some folks, Love basks in a busy schedule—noting his touring break during the pandemic shutdown being the only time he’s paused beyond his sabbatical to study meditation with the Maharishi in 1977. Still an active advocate of Transcendental Meditation, Love credits the practice for the clarity and positivity that steers his days—and provides the energy to keep recording and touring—at almost 81-years old.
And while the pandemic put a pause on touring, Love kept working, recording his latest release “This Too Shall Pass” remotely during the spring of 2020. Lamenting the shutdown’s effect on artists, “I kept saying, if I could have gone to law school and been a lawyer, I could have made some money during the pandemic.” But he’s a musician, so he raised money instead, with royalties from the single going to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
“‘It’s meant to recognize the effect on all the people and give some accolades to first responders and doctors and nurses that are on the front lines of this whole thing,” Love told USA Today, “but also give a little bit of hope.”
Produced by Scott Totten, “This Too Shall Pass” features John Stamos on drums (he also produced the accompanying video). “We do that in our encore, almost every night,” Love noted, “which is kind of cool—people can relate to it—because we’ve all been limited in what we can do.” Stamos will join the Beach Boys as a special guest at the Tanger Center.
It’s hardly their first foray: Stamos appeared with Mark McGrath for a treatment of the Beach Boys’ “Do it Again” on Love’s 2017 sophomore solo album, “Unleash the Love.” Though their relationship goes much farther back. “He’s been coming out to perform with us since he was Blacki on General Hospital!” Love said. “That was in the mid-80s And then, of course, he became America’s favorite uncle—not Uncle Sam, but Uncle Jesse on Full House.”
That relationship has been reciprocal, with the Beach Boys appearing in the second season of the famed family sitcom. Stamos has continued to join the Beach Boys on-stage throughout the past few decades. “He’s been a big beach boy fan all his life,” Love continued. “We love when he comes out. So much energy and charisma. It’s a great addition to the Beach Boys show.”
“I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone playing with them,” Stamos said on the Kelly Clarkson show in 2021, recalling the concert where he first met the group. “The show was over; they were still going to do the encore,” Stamos continued, “and these cheerleaders chased me (backstage) and Mike Love turns to my friend and says, ‘Who’s that?’ And he says, ‘That’s John Stamos; he’s on ‘General Hospital’ and always has girls chasing him.’ And Mike Love, without missing a beat, says, ‘Get him onstage.’’ Stamos would ultimately appear in the “Kokomo” music video and has remained a figure in the Beach Boys circle ever since.
Beyond Stamos as a special guest, ticket holders for the Tanger show will also receive a copy of Love’s latest solo record, “12 Sides of Summer,” (2019) a collection of original Beach Boys variations, and a handful of covers featuring fellow heartthrobbers in their own right: Hanson, helping a rendition of the Beach Boys’ “It’s OK,” (the original version appearing on the their “15 Big Ones” album in 1976).
“I loved re-recording the song with Hanson,” Love said in a statement. “I think they brought a great energy to it. Taylor, Zac, and Isaac grew up singing harmonies like my family did and they’ve written some great songs over the years. It was a blast working together.”
Honing the multigenerational concept, Love recorded with the brotherly-trio for his 2018 Christmas album “Reason for the Season” while Hanson covered “Little St. Nick” for their own Christmas record, “Snowed In,” back in 1997.
“Twenty-five years ago, we were singing Beach Boys classics to an audience of a handful at our first concert,” Taylor Hanson added in the statement, “to be asked to collaborate with Mike Love, a music icon to us, was a total honor. There are few things greater than being granted mutual respect from an artist you greatly admire.”
Stepping back, “12 Sides” sees Love sharing admiration for George Harrison with a cover of “Here Comes the Sun,” and even the Ramones, closing the record with “Rockaway Beach.”
An unlikely pairing, the Ramones themselves covered the Beach Boys (covering Bobby Freeman) with “Do You Wanna Dance?” on 1977’s “Rocket to Russia.” And “Surfin’ Safari” on “Acid Eaters” in 1993. “A neat thing about the Beach Boys is that it’s multigenerational, isn’t it?” Love said. “Children, young adults, ya know—parents and grandchildren. Everybody likes the Beach Boys, which is awesome.“
The proof is in the pudding, beyond working with pop stars and heartthrobs, the Beach Boys crest across the underground. Elvis Costello and the Flaming Lips are among countless artists who’ve worked covers in their live sets. There are also covers released by major stars: David Bowie recorded “God Only Knows” for “Tonight” (1984) Red Hot Chili Peppers did “I Get Around” for their “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Covers” EP in 2012. And of course, David Lee Roth’s, “California Girls,” in 1985.
The Beach Boys continue wafting through the ages like the theremin in “Good Vibrations,” a song so diverse as to appeal to the likes of rock god Todd Rundgren and Psychic TV (the pop art group featuring Genesis P-Orridge, who broke boundaries of the industrial avant-garde and gender fluidity across mediums).
In the indie world, Yo La Tengo’s version of “Little Honda” rode through the 1997 record, “I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One.” They Might Be Giants said, “yes” to “Caroline, No” on “Indestructible Object” in 2004. On the hipside, Best Coast made “In My Room” their own, on the 2019 record, “Make You Mine.” And “Little Saint Nick’’ got the elf treatment from She & Him on their “A Very She & Him Christmas” in 2011.
Pop-punkers and post-punkers alike have put out Beach Boys’ renditions: Descendants did “Wendy” on their 1986 album, “Enjoy!.” The Queers put “Don’t Back Down” on their 1996 record of the same name. Reigning Sound’s “I’m Waiting For The Day” roared on “Break Up, Break Down” (the Memphian garage-rockers 2001 debut studio album). Meanwhile, The Jesus and Mary Chain went “Surfin’ USA” in 1988, on the “Barbed Wire Kisses (B-Sides and More)” release.
Sonic Youth doing “I Know There’s An Answer,” and Frank Black’s “Hang on to Your Ego,” highlight the rougher waters in the Beach Boys’ history. The saga of the same song, with lyrical variations driving different titles, hints at the tensions the group experienced within themselves.
But those waters have seemingly been smoothed by the passing of time and founding members Dennis (1983) and Carl Wilson (1998). Still. Brian Wilson and Al Jardine abstain from the touring incarnation—the performance-rift bridged briefly for a string of 50th anniversary shows in 2012.
The Beach Boys visiting Greensboro will include Love and longtime member, Bruce Johnston; along with John Cowsill, Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Tim Bonhomme, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and Love’s son, Christian—who notably fills Carl’s vocal vacancy during “God Only Knows.”
Love’s not above playing the hits or hanging on to the past. “God Only Knows” what the music world would be without the Beach Boys, after all. Channeling mindfulness into music and leaning into legacy, he’s looking forward to the tour and upcoming cruise—a ticket to which he mentioned would make a great Valentine’s gift.
“It’s gonna be a lot of fun and a lot of music,” he said.
Beckoning sweethearts (and pretty mamas) aboard the Norwegian Pearl for the Good Vibrations Cruise, Love looks to put out to sea and perfect some chemistry, taking audiences—quite literally—to the Bahamas. The “Good Vibrations” Cruise will set sail from Miami on March 25 and return on March 28.
Passengers can roam around Nassau town during a shore day. While onboard, fans can “get there fast and take it slow” with the journey being a big part of the fun; and scheduled acts including Micky Dolenz, The Temptations, Joe Piscopo, Yacht Rock Revue, The Surfrajettes, Mark McGrath, and, of course, the Beach Boys.
Land-loving fans can “hoist up the sail” themselves, as Beach Boys cruise into the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on February 3 in downtown Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.