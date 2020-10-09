Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve
238 Minglewood Road
Westfield, NC 27053
Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve will present a “STICKIT” workshop with Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17 at 238 Minglewood Road, Westfield, about 45 minutes north of Winston-Salem on U.S. 52.
“STICKITs” are Di Napoli-Mylet’s invention of rollicking ReSisters, lyrical ancient crones imbued with power, who use the magic of dance to “stick it” to whomever deserves “it.”
After an initial gathering, participants will walk in the woods to collect sticks and natural material that may add emotion to your STICKIT. There will be a 30-minute break around noon. Participants should bring their own lunch and beverage.
After her “ResistDANCE” exhibition at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art last August and September and at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, Di Napoli-Mylet found the inspiration for “STICKITS” in the growing pile of sticks from the trees over her backyard studio porch.
Di Napoli-Mylet is best known for her 30 years of public mural projects throughout Winston-Salem.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Wear a mask and social distance.
Space is limited for the workshop. Participants (16 and older) can register at www.minglewoodpreserve.org. Tickets are $55, with two pay-what-you-can slots available need-based, first-come, first-served; call 336-351-2945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.