LEGENDARY SINGER, SONGWRITER, AND STORYTELLER STEVIE NICKS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 2023 DATES
PNC ARENA – RALEIGH – MAY 12
Tickets On Sale This Friday at 10AM
(RALEIGH, NC) – Following her highly successful 2022 shows, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has extended her touring run into 2023 with fourteen performances across the U.S.. Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts Wednesday, March 15th at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on Friday, May 12.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information and full tour routing, visit StevieNicksOfficial.com.
# # #
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.