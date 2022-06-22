Stephen Marley Adds New July Dates on His Babylon by Bus Summer 2022 Tour

Eight-Time Grammy Winner Continues His Coast-To-Coast Tour Ziggy Marley, Kabaka Pyramid and Mike Love Support Select Dates
Acclaimed reggae progeny Stephen Marley announces more stops on his 2022 Babylon By Bus Summer Tour including Nantucket, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Big Lake and multiple cities in Florida. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist kicked off his tour in May with his full band and continues the 25+ city run until the end of July.
The bi-coastal tour started in Monterey, California at the Cali Roots Festival with sold out shows across the West Coast, including a special performance at Red Rocks with his brother Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper. His nephew Skip Marley joined him on several dates at the start of the tour. Stephen will journey east in July, hitting stages in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Florida. Stephen Marley showcases a mixture of original songs from his illustrious 40-year career as well as revitalized classics from his father Bob Marley’s iconic catalog.
Stephen Marley will link up with Ziggy Marley again in Vienna, Virginia on July 27. 2020 marked Bob Marley’s 75th birthday anniversary, so this is a rare performance to pay homage to their father and finally celebrate this milestone. Other hand-picked supporting artists remaining on the tour are Kabaka Pyramid and Mike Love.
A dollar from each ticket sold on the 2022 Babylon By Bus Tour will benefit the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a nonprofit Stephen Marley founded with brothers Damian Marley and Julian Marley to provide aid, resources and opportunities to communities in need, including his father’s birthplace of Trenchtown, Jamaica, where nearly 100% of the population lives below the poverty line.
The critically acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, producer and philanthropist, whose debut album Mind Control was dubbed “the best Marley album of a generation” by Entertainment Weekly, recently produced an EP entitled Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone. The collection of timeless covers pays homage to belated musical legend. The EP features female vocalists like Joss Stone, Cedella Marley, Etana and more and is available on all digital platforms via Ghetto Youths International.
Stephen Marley is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming full-length album, slated to release later this year.
2022 Babylon By Bus
Summer Tour Dates
June 30 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre ~
July 1 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ~
July 2 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station ~
July 3 – High Point, NC – Ziggy’s Outdoor ~
July 5 – Nantucket, MA – Dreamland
July 6 – Nantucket, MA – Dreamland
July 8 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Festival
July 10 – WestHampton Beach, NY – West Hampton Beach PAC
July 13 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live ^
July 15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^
July 21 – St. Louis, MO – The Lot at The Big Top
July 22 – Detroit, MI – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
July 23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
July 24 – Big Lake, MN – Monty’s Tropical Hideout
July 27 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap #
July 29 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater
July 30 – Indialantic, FL – Nance Park
July 31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
# w/ Ziggy Marley
~ w/ Kabaka Pyramid
^ w/ Mike Love
MORE ON STEPHEN MARLEY
Stephen Marley is an award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and philanthropist. From his solo works to family collaborations and production credits, Stephen Marley’s music has earned him eight Grammy Awards. He is the second eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Rita Marley, raised in Kingston, Jamaica. Stephen started singing professionally at 7 years old with his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella in The Melody Makers.
Stephen has garnered recognition as a solo artist for his Grammy-winning albums Mind Control, Mind Control Acoustic and Revelation Part I: The Root of Life. He also received multiple Grammy wins as a producer – most notably for Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s massive crossover hit “Welcome To Jamrock.” The second installment of Stephen Marley’s Revelation album series, Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life, was released in 2016 on the Marley family’s Ghetto Youths International label. Whereas The Root of Life offered a traditional roots reggae album, The Fruit of Life emphasized the far-reaching impact Jamaican music has had on various genres – especially hip hop. Album guests included Rick Ross, Pit Bull, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Shaggy and more. In 2018, Stephen Marley released a five-track EP, One Take: Acoustic Jams, which showcased raw, deconstructed versions of his and his father’s original songs. He took that stripped-down set on the road, performing for thousands during three North American tours, before the pandemic hit in 2020.
In recent years, Stephen Marley established his own Kaya Fest as an annual music festival that debuted in 2017. The event features rare family performances by The Marley Brothers and the Marley’s 3rd Generation of talented offspring. Other notable performers are reggae and hip-hop legends such as Wyclef Jean, Pit Bull, Busta Rhymes. Kaya Fest instills an experiential component to raise awareness on the benefits of cannabis guided by the mantra “Education Before Recreation.” Plans to continue this festival tradition are currently in the works for 2023.
