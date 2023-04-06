Stained Glass Playhouse to present “Rehearsals” by Kernersville playwright Bill Cissna
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Rehearsals,” written by Kernersville playwright Bill Cissna, on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20 at 8 p.m., and on Sundays, May 7, 14, and 21 at 3 p.m.
The production is directed by Diana Marshall Shoaf, and stars…
In “Rehearsals,” the fictitious Wilmertown Community Theatre is busy preparing its production of Oscar Wilde's "An Ideal Husband" – but, in the tradition of community theater, problems abound from early on in the rehearsal process. With memory-challenged actors, feuds and flirtations among the cast, no budget, and a stage manager who's losing it, the backstage antics threaten to spill onto the stage as the show tumbles towards a catastrophic opening night. It will take a miracle to bring it all together. Will the show go on?
"Rehearsals" is presented by arrangement with Bill Cissna. www.billcissna.com.
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/rehearsals/.
“Rehearsals” is the fourth and final show in Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season. For show tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.