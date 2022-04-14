Stained Glass Playhouse to present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”, directed by Michael Burke, May 6-7, 13-14, & 20-21 at 8 pm and May 8, 15, & 22 at 3 pm.
In “Lend Me a Tenor,” world-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to sing the role of Canio in Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci" for one night only at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. Through a series of mishaps, however, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers, and passes out. Believing him dead, and desperate to salvage the evening, general manager Henry Saunders persuades his assistant Max to get into Merelli's costume and fool the audience. He succeeds admirably; but soon the real Merelli comes to, dons his spare costume, and is ready to perform.
Ken Ludwig’s "Lend Me a Tenor" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/lend-me-a-tenor/.
For all tickets:stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets/ or contact the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
About Stained Glass Playhouse
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting, offering shows and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.