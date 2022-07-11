Stained Glass Playhouse to present “Godspell”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Godspell” on Fridays and Saturdays, July 29-30, August 5-6, and August 12-13 at 8 pm, and on Sundays, July 31, August 7, and August 14 at 3 pm.
“Godspell” was conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. This production is directed by Ron Law, with music direction by Maggie Gallagher and choreography by Gretchen Hall, and stars Aidan Healy as Jesus, James Crowe as John the Baptist and Judas, and Miriam Preston Davie, Alora Engel, Sarah Jedrey, Anna LaVenture, Mary Mendenhall, Joshua Ridley, Ralph L. Shaw, and Jon Todd as disciples.
In “Godspell,” a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
"Godspell" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell/.
“Godspell” is the season opener for Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season, which will also include Frederick Knott’s “Dial 'M' for Murder” in November, Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” in February, and Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in May. For show and season flex tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.