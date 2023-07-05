Stained Glass Playhouse to present “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” on Fridays and Saturdays, July 28-29, August 4-5, and August 11-12 at 8 pm, and on Sundays, July 30, August 6, and August 13 at 3 pm.
In “Big River,” Huckleberry Finn is accustomed to roaming freely in his small town of St. Petersburg, Missouri, mostly able to do what he pleases. Trouble arises, however, when his alcoholic and violent father suddenly demands custody over the boy in order to get at his trust fund. Fearing for his life, Huck takes off on a raft down the Mississippi River. Along the way, he meets up with a runaway slave, Jim, who is trying to find his wife and children up North. Together, they embark upon a series of hilarious and heartwarming adventures, crossing paths with a variety of colorful characters as they make their desperate escape along the river to freedom.
With music and lyrics by Roger Miller and book by William Hauptman, “Big River” has been adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Stained Glass Playhouse’s production is being directed by Omar Sosa, with music direction by Laurie Wright and choreography by DZI, and will star Nathan Paukstelis as Huckleberry Finn, Marquell Mack as Jim, Reese Gardner as Tom Sawyer, James Crowe as The Duke, Joe Bell as The King, Tara Flury as Mary Jane Wilkes, Jennifer Raiford Graves as Widow Douglas, Maria Butner as Miss Watson, Khydijah Wiley as Alice, DZI as Alice’s Daughter, and Karen Bell Chandler, Ian Davidson, and Amy McGrath in a variety of ensemble roles.
"Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), $15 for students and teachers, and $10 for children under 12. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/big-river/.
“Big River” is the season opener for Stained Glass Playhouse’s 2023-2024 Season, which will also feature Jones Hope Wooten’s “The Red Velvet Cake War” in October and November, Todd Kriedler’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (based on the screenplay by William Rose) in February, and Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in May. For show and season flex tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the reservation line at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.