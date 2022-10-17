Stained Glass Playhouse to hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”, Monday and Tuesday, November 14 & 15, from 7-9 pm. The performances will be the last three weekends in February.
"Plaza Suite" is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York. This production will be directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier. The show was previously scheduled for last season, but had to be cancelled, and so a few of the roles have already been cast with those who were able to return (noted below)
The available roles are:
- Sam Nash - A busy executive. Fifty years old but cannot come to terms with it. Trim, neat. and well-tailored. Needs to know he looks good, and also that others know he looks good. Workaholic. Married to Karen. (Note: The role of Karen has already been cast.)
- Jean McCormack - Sam’s secretary. A bright, cheerful young woman at twenty-eight years of age. Highly efficient, well-groomed, attractive. May double as Mimsey Hubley.
- Muriel Tate – The childhood sweetheart of Hollywood producer Jesse Kiplinger; now a housewife in her thirties. Hasn’t seen Jesse in a long time but has kept up with him in the tabloids. Nervous, unsure of herself, and feeling a little guilty about seeing him. (Note: the role of Jesse has already been cast.)
- Norma Hubley – Mother of the bride, Mimsey, and wife to Roy. Frantic and afraid to tell her easily riled husband that their daughter has locked herself in the bathroom. Desperate to fix the situation without upsetting her husband. (Note: the role of Roy has already been cast.)
- Mimsey Hubley – A beautiful but nervous bride-to-be who is afraid of becoming like her parents. May double as Jean McCormack.
- Borden Eisler – A cool and confident young man soon to be wed. May double as Waiter.
- Waiter – A young man who takes pride in his work, but who has been working at the Plaza Hotel for a while now and has seen a lot. May double as Borden Eisler.
Anyone interested in auditioning MUST bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to auditions in order to be considered. All cast and crew members are required to be fully vaccinated to participate. Those auditioning should also bring a list of all known schedule conflicts from November 16 through February 26 (final performance). Auditions will consist of reading sides from the script. Nothing is required to be prepared in advance.
"Plaza Suite" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.
Auditions, rehearsals, and performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite/.
“Plaza Suite” is the winter show in Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season, which also includes Frederick Knott’s “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” in November and will conclude with Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in May. For show and season flex tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
