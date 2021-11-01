Stained Glass Playhouse to hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”, Nov. 14 & 15 from 7-9 pm. The performances will be the first three weekends in February.
"Plaza Suite" is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York. While many productions feature the same cast in each act playing different characters, it is director Gregg Vogelsmeier's intent with this production to cast each act with a different cast, with no one playing more than one role (if possible).
The roles are:
- Sam Nash, a busy executive.
- Karen Nash, Sam's wife, a pleasant, affable woman.
- Jean McCormack, Sam’s secretary, a bright, cheerful young woman.
- Jesse Kiplinger, a confident, self-assured Hollywood producer.
- Muriel Tate, a warm, easygoing woman who only *seems" naïve and vulnerable.
- Roy Hubley, an explosive man who is frightened about marrying off his only daughter.
- Norma Hubley, nervous but putting on her best face for her daughter’s wedding day.
- Mimsey Hubley, a beautiful bride-to-be who is afraid of becoming like her parents.
- Borden Eisler, a cool and confident young man soon to be wed.
- A young bellhop who takes pride in his work.
- A waiter who has been working at the Plaza Hotel for a long time and has seen a lot.
Anyone interested in auditioning MUST bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to auditions in order to be considered. All cast and crew members are required to be fully vaccinated to participate. We will also be requiring the use of face shields (which we will provide) during rehearsals, and possibly during performances, in accordance with the City of Winston-Salem's mask mandate.
Those auditioning should also bring a list of all known schedule conflicts from November 28 (first rehearsal) through February 20 (final performance). Auditions will consist of reading sides from the script. Nothing is required to be prepared in advance.
"Plaza Suite" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Auditions, rehearsals, and performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite/.
About Stained Glass Playhouse
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting, offering shows and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.