WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA: Given the unprecedented closures due to COVID-19, Spring Theatre wrote to it’s theatre family back in March: “2020 is Spring Theatre’s Season of Bravery—appropriate, considering the current state of things…Be kind. Spread joy. Sing and laugh as much as possible, touch hearts when you have the opportunity…And no matter what comes your way, no matter how terrifying it may seem, we at Spring Theatre encourage you, please: Be Brave.”
Through these times, Spring Theatre has tried to encourage continued growth of participants within the Spring Theatre family and beyond by thinking outside the box and creating the Digital Performance Project—a fully-online, socially-distanced performance series. Their first project was a cover of the song “Lemonade” by singer and humanitarian Alex Boyé. Their second project is a socially-distanced feature film called Lock-In. The trailer for Lock-In will be shared Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8pm EDT on the theatre’s Facebook page.
The Mendenhall family, a mother and daughter trio from Winston-Salem who have participated in a previous Spring Theatre production, commented: “We have appreciated so many things during the process of making this film! First of all, we have had FUN. We have run around our yard singing, played characters in our own living room, written songs, jumped on pogo sticks, and showered ourselves in popcorn! It has been a great creative outlet for our whole family. Even the dog has joined in…There’s nothing more rewarding than creating something together with your family that you all enjoy. This film has challenged us and shown us what we are capable of achieving together. That is certainly something to be thankful for!”
Jazmine Jeffcoat, a first time Spring Theatre participant, reflected on the filming work she has done with her mother Ebonet. “This experience has been so fun to do with my mom, and it has even connected us in new ways as we worked together as actors…It was also the first time I’ve done an acting scene with my mom, and it was so enjoyable to see her as a fellow actor, on top of being an influential person in my life.”
Ebonet Jeffcoat echoed her daughter by saying “As a mom, I know my time is limited with my kids, and I treasure any opportunity to make a positive lasting impression. This experience is definitely going to be one of those examples! We have had so much fun acting together, and I know it’s helped us both connect in a way we never anticipated.” She concluded, “Even though we have only met through virtual means, Jazmine and I both agree that we feel welcomed and included as part of the Spring Theatre family…It’s been such a wonderful experience to make such a special connection with people we have never even met in person.”
Precious Quire-McCloud and her daughter Mackenzie McCloud are also part of the Project. Mackenzie noted, “Spring Theatre is a family because we love and support each other, and make each other happy. A family does things together like talk together and care for each other. That's basically what Spring Theatre does: they open their arms and welcome you to join the family!”
Join the Spring Theatre family for these upcoming Lock-In events:
Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8pm EDT—The trailer for Lock-In will be released on the theatre’s Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).
Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT—There will be a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Lock-In Screenwriters & Directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann on the theatre’s Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).
Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT—Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page.
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
