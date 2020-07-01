WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre’s SPARK is delighted to welcome the work of our 10-Minute Playwriting Competition winner, Debkanya Mitra, to our (virtual) stage. Fifty-Dollar Breakup was written by Debkanya Mitra and directed by Grace Reasoner. A reading of the play will be livestreamed on our YouTube Channel Sun., July 5 at 7:00 PM EST.
Mitra’s play, Fifty-Dollar Breakup covers the story of a band whose bonds are tested by the COVID-19 crisis. The band’s desperate attempts at “Stayin’ Alive” by meeting virtually through zoom might end in a “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” for “The Times, They Are A-Changin’.” Will this band end up going their separate ways, or will their love for music prevail? You’ll find out if you “Come As You Are,” and join us for Fifty-Dollar Breakup.
Additionally, SPARK will be accepting donations during the stream, ALL of which will go to the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, an organization whose mission is to "Improve the black trans human experience by overcoming violence and injustice in the world through the power, value, and love of all people." To find out more information about this organization, visit the following link: https://blacktrans.org/
Spring Theatre’s SPARK was created by eight teenagers who grew up under the guidance of Erinn Dearth, Founder and Executive director of Spring Theatre. SPARK’s mission is as follows: “Spring Theatre’s SPARK exists to create unapologetic art through a teenage perspective that sparks conversation and inspires outreach within our community.” SPARK aspires to give teenagers the platform for their voices to be heard and not overlooked by society.
Keep up with updates on the event at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/326487648359026/
