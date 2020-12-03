WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Inspired by the variety shows of the past and the sketch comedy of tomorrow, Spring Theatre’s Holiday Film Season’s Screenings is a socially-distanced sampler platter featuring characters new and old, songs both joyful and triumphant, and a vibrant cast packed with more good cheer than you can shake a peppermint stick at. The film will be publicly streamed 7:30pm on December 23, 2020 via the Theatre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Writers and directors of Season’s Screenings are Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre Artistic Director, and Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre Executive Director. Beckmann and Dearth were also the writers and directors of Spring Theatre’s 2020 full-length, socially-distanced film Lock-In which premiered on May 29, 2020 and has been acclaimed as: “a staggering achievement for local theatre.”
At Season’s Screenings core is a beating heart and a theme of unity and acceptance, showing that it is seeing people around us for who they truly are, not who we expect them to be, which allows us to live our lives to the fullest.
Dearth commented, “In previous years, Spring Theatre has taken an original touring show into retirement communities in an effort to spread cheer where it’s needed most. This year, with those facilities shut down to outside visitors, we decided to continue the tradition by providing communities with a heartwarming and funny holiday film to be shown instead.”
Season’s Screenings is set to be streamed into retirement communities and nursing homes on December 16, 2020.
Season’s Screenings showcases both professional and community performers with ages ranging from four to 75. In keeping with Spring Theatre’s mission to empower the next generation, a half of the performers are school-and-college-aged. Performers come from eight states and 19 cities within North Carolina.
For more information and to keep up with the project, please like/follow Spring Theatre on Facebook @springtheatreorg.
ABOUT SPRING THEATRE
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
