WINSTON SALEM -Lock-In, a feature-length independent comedy film shot at a social distance as a part of Spring Theatre’s Digital Performance Project, announces a new release date: Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT. With narrative tones ranging from the heartfelt to the absurd, Lock-In urges us to strip away the frivolities of life on Earth and discover for ourselves what is truly, universally important.
“The film started as a performance project to provide creative outlets and keep a sense of community during a time of quarantine,” says Erinn Dearth, Executive Director. “But we quickly realized we were a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
The film features over 100 characters interconnected through a tapestry of vignettes that take place inside of a myriad of different households. Artistic Director Dan Beckmann commented, “It is pretty amazing: in addition to acting, our performers have stood in as their own cinematographers; designers of lighting, costume, and set; hair and makeup artists—the list goes on. Their work has been consistently above expectations, and the project’s scope has grown to accommodate this level of quality.”
There are a dizzying number of collaborative elements that make Lock-In special, including guest appearances and original radio jingles and songs. From a music standpoint alone, there are featured tunes written by 11-year old Caroline Mendenhall and 14-year old Tara Flury, as well as another original song written exclusively for the project by Hollywood Music and Media’s “Best Country Artist” award winner Tiffany Ashton. Also, the film features an original score composed by Winston-Salem local David Lane.
Lock-In showcases both professional and community performers with ages ranging from three-and-a-half to 70. In keeping with Spring Theatre’s mission to empower the next generation, a third of the performers are school-and-college-aged. Demographically, 14 states and four countries are represented. Within North Carolina, performers come from 15 cities. Additionally, there are many more involved in the film who make up SFX, video, graphics, and editing teams.
There are three upcoming Lock-In events:
Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8pm EDT—The trailer for Lock-In will be released on the theatre’s Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).
Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT—There will be a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Lock-In Screenwriters & Directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann on the theatre’s Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).
Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT—Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page.
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.