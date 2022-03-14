WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. This week, Spring Theatre began rehearsals for Children of Eden, preparing it to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages on April 1-3 at The Southeastern Center for Contemporary art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem.
Children of Eden is a breathtaking musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (crator of Wicked) and a book by John Caird. The musical is based on the Book of Genesis, with Act I telling the story of Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel, while Act II centers on Noah and the Flood.
The show will kick off the 2022 Season of Perspective at Spring Theatre, and Artistic Director Dan Beckmann says the show is the perfect one to do it. “Children of Eden is brilliant in the way it uses familiar subject matter to frame a story about parenthood and the impact our actions have on the futures of our children and beyond. I think viewers will be surprised at the lessons tucked within this literally ages-old tale.”
“But it’s not just a morality play,” Beckmann continues. “The music is some of the richest in musical theatre, and if you’ve never had the opportunity to experience this piece live, you will not want to miss it. Goosebumps galore.”
Founded in 2011, Spring Theatre was built to cultivate people of courage and communities of joy through youth-inspired theatrical experiences. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
You can catch Spring Theatre’s Children of Eden at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) on Fri., April 1st at 7pm, Sat., April 2nd at 2pm and 7pm, and Sun., April 3rd at 2pm. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now. The ticket link can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.