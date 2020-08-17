WINSTON SALEM, NC - 2020, the year of a pandemic, has caused much change. Most of the world has been shut down and most theatres have grown silent. One of the few brave theatres choosing innovation over closure is Spring Theatre. Spring Theatre has kept strong by creating the Digital Performance Project from which birthed the film Lock-In; hosting four in person summer camps and one virtual summer camp; and producing Beth Frack’s musical Trouble in Paradise for the younger aspiring artists of our community. In addition the Theatre’s Board of Directors and Staff have just launched work with Jason Clubb and All Forward Group to vision for the future.
Jason Clubb, co-founder of All Forward Group, shared, “It is an honor for All Forward to be working with Spring Theatre. I have been blown away by their creativity, passion, and resourcefulness particularly in the face of Covid-19. It literally seems as if they haven’t missed a beat! When I started working with them, I was drawn immediately to their theme for the 2020 season: ‘The Season of Bravery.’ When I learned that this theme was created in the fall of 2019, well before any of us had ever heard of Covid-19, I got goose bumps.” He thoughtfully continued, “This is a special organization and a gift to our city deserving of our support. I am confident that we will all benefit from the time, energy, and effort that they are spending to vision and plan for the future.” He concluded his thought with this quote from Emma Donoghue’s novel Room: “‘Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.’”
So who is All Forward Group and what do they do? All Forward Group is a team of two passionate community leaders and Professional EOS Implementers. All Forward helps businesses and not-for-profits thrive by teaching, facilitating, and implementing the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS). EOS is a comprehensive way of running and growing a business that combines the spirit of entrepreneurship with a culture of discipline.
Jason Clubb shared: “Working with their leadership teams, we help organizations get to where everybody in the organization is 100% on the same page with the Vision, executing on that Vision day-in and day-out with discipline and real accountability, and working together as a healthy, cohesive bunch of people who enjoy spending time together.”
When asked why now was the time to take on this work with All Forward Group, Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre’s Executive Director, responded: “Due to the pandemic keeping audiences at home, we wanted to turn the time we would have spent producing live theatre into time spent planning for the future. It's been amazing to not only have the time to grow and develop our Board of Directors into a more effective team, but to really think about the impact Spring Theatre wants to make on the community for generations to come.”
Longtime Spring Theatre Board Member, Mathew Schantz, added about the vision work that is in progress, “These workshops will help put the entire organization on the same page and lay the groundwork for the next 10 years and beyond. We are effectively rebooting Spring Theatre with these workshops, and making sure that ‘Spring 2.0’ will have an even greater impact for the arts and in the community.” He added, “I am most interested in getting our processes down and making sure that the right people are in the right ‘seats.’ I know that the entire Board is excited about the next steps for Spring Theatre, and I think if we can maximize our strengths we will be in an even better position to kick off our 2021 season!”
Because of these workshops, Spring Theatre—who has worked with over 700 students grades Kindergarten through college; produced 35 stage productions and one feature length socially-distanced film with adult and youth performers; and hosted countless camps, classes, and showcases—has a promising and bright future ahead. In the words of Jason Clubb: “The result of greater clarity is greater impact. Simply put, ‘Clarity creates impact.’ In the case of Spring Theatre, the impact will be felt by the entire community as Spring Theatre extends its reach to even more young people and their families.”
