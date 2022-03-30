Spring festival forecast

Springtime means festivals pop like flowers across the landscape, showering event schedules. I’m no meteorologist, but I can attest to a strong festival front moving through the North Carolina spring forecast.
J. Cole’s Dreamville offers a dreamy season-opener April 2-3 at Dorothea Dix Park. The festival not only boasts the reunion between Ja Rule and Ashanti, but also the performance debut of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. Other artists include Lil Baby, J.I.D, Rico Nasty, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, EarthGang, Wizkid, Fivio Foreign, Blxst, Bas, Mereba, and more across the sprawling campus near downtown Raleigh.
Electronic music continues to rule throughout April. A partnership between In Tha organizers and Draba “bring the beach to Boone,” April 9, for “inthafest: tiki time” at Ransom Pub. Millie Go Lightly, Abel Maasho, Jet Rogers, TGBEAM, Rebels No Savage, and more light up the lineup. In the Triad, a new season of NIGHT MOODS blooms at SECCA on April 16, with Marley Carroll and F4SHO at the historic Hanes House in Winston-Salem.
The Hip Hop South Festival hops around Carrboro and Chapel Hill April 22-23. Part of the Carolina Performing Arts’s Southern Futures initiative, the festival takes place over two days, each with a main show at major venues; and an after-party at Current Artspace in Chapel Hill.
Co-curated by Harvard Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellows Christopher Massenburg (also known as Dasan Ahanu) and Dr. Regina Bradley, the fest includes “hip hop heavyweights and local artists, as well as academic gatherings, late-night beat and dance battles, visual art, and more.”
Friday’s main show features Rapsody, Shirlette Ammons, and Carolina Waves at Cat’s Cradle, followed by a dance battle, Turn It Loose, Vol. 3 with the Raleigh Rockers, that night. Day two starts with Big Boi, Sa-Roc, and Radio Rehab at the historic Memorial Hall on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. That night will showcase a Beat Battle featuring The Soul Council.
For the film heads, the RiverRun International Film Festival runs around Winston-Salem, April 21-30. For the foodies, the Greensboro Food Truck Festival takes over downtown Greensboro, April 24.
Moving into May, weekenders roll, starting with Merlefest. “America’s Top Roots Based Music Festival,” April 28-May 1. Legends like Emmylou Harris, Trampled By Turtles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Donna the Buffalo mesh with the likes of The Nude Party, Dr. Bacon, and Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Steep Canyon Rangers, His & Hers, and the Jeff Little Trio are among the loads of pickers and grinners (and Triad artists) heading up the hills to Wilkesboro for the weekend. Meanwhile, in the Southern Piedmont, a more homespun festival will roll off Laura Jane Vincent’s farmhouse front porch for Glendonfest.
Donna and the Buffalo will hang around the area, headlining their bi-annual Shakori Hills Festival of Music and Dance in the heart of Chatham County, May 5-8. Celebrating its 18th year, Will Easter and the Fireside Collective are fellow MerleFest carryovers. Triad artists on the bill include the Sam Fribush Organ Trio featuring Charlie Hunter, The Mantras, Reliably Bad, and Black Haus.
On the other end of the Triangle, the Casual Campout will kick off a jam-packed weekend, May 20-21. Settled on a 350-acre family farm, complete with an eight-acre lake and a 9-hole disc golf course, the Campout will keep things on the jam-side with Rebekah Todd, Into The Fog, Baked Shrimp, Slick Mahoneys, The Wright Ave, Ranford Almond, and William Hinson. Plus a dance party with thefacesblur will help campers to groove well into the night.
Over in Elon, the Power and Sound Revival revs at the Camp Springs Bluegrass Park. Rolling for the second year, with bikes, bands, and vans, the lineup includes: The Steel Woods, Chuck Mountain, Jive Mother Mary, JSW Seth Williams, Them Dirty Roses, Rod Gator, Kyle Kelley and The Josphines; along with 49 Winchester, who’ll head to the coast that weekend for the Beaufort Music Festival, also happening May 20-21 at Gallant’s Channel on the waterfront in Beaufort. They’ll be joined by Big Something, Old Crow Medicine Show, Susto, The Collection, Empire Strikes Bass, Shamarr Allen, and more.
Meanwhile, blue skies are guaranteed (figuratively, at least) in Greensboro on May 21 for the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival, hosted by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society in Lebauer Park. The hue carries down I-85 that afternoon, with Blues Traveler and the Spin Doctors at the Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury; local openers include 9daytrip, Tsunami Wave Riders, and the Lauren Light Trio.
Getting a bit darker, the Wilmington Goth Fest envelopes the Barzarre May 13-15. Presented by DJ Straftanz, synths and eyeliner abound for the three-day lineup of international artists, including Mexico’s Hocico among NC darkhearts like Dead Cool, Cold Choir, and Solemn Shapes.
Metalheard and horror buffs reign the end of May into June, with the Carolina Fearfest horror con happening May 27-29 at the NC State Fairgrounds and KrakenFestNC raging with Zipper, Tommy Stewart’s Dyerwulf, Grave Next Door, Goat Choker, Chaosmic, Noctomb, Holy Roller, Book of Wyrms, Dunmharu, and Swineherd at the Kraken in Chapel Hill on May 28.
The Carolina Chainsaw Massacre rips through the Triad the first weekend in June. Presented by John and Yoyo McEntee, the festival starts with a metal show featuring Deceased, Creeping Death, Perdition Temple, Raw Hex, and Paezor on June 3 (at Break Time Billiards & Sports in Winston-Salem,) before extending into an all-day affair, with metal bands and horror icons, at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro, on June 4. Nuclear Assault, Demolition Hammer. Nasty Savage, First Jason, False Prophet, Shed the Skin, and Eldritch Horror rock the stage. Special guests doing meet-and-greets include: guitarist Rick Rozz (Death and Massacre) and drummer Reed St Marks (Celtic Frost) along with actors Marc Price (“Trick or Treat”), and Ari Lehman (Jason Voorhees from the first “Friday the 13th”).
June blooms into a community experience as the Dunleath neighborhood welcomes musicians and visitors for the annual Dunleath Porchfest on June 11. On June 16, the SiStars of Juneteenth kick-off celebrations at the Van Dyke Performance Space; and the Uptown FRESH Sneakerball rocks the Khalif Event Center on June 17, with a black-tie attire to match fresh kicks and a coronation of prizes for “Best Dressed Couple,” “Sneakerball King,” “Sneakerball Queen,” and “Best Custom Sneaker.”
Put on your dancing shoes and pack a bag. Your spring festival forecast has sprung. See y’all out there!
