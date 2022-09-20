The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath, directed by Jon Furr,will take the stage Oct. 14-16 and 21-23 as part of Spirit Gum Theatre Company's 10th season.
Performances Oct. 14-16 & 21-23/ Fri-Sat at 8pm, Sun at 2pm will take place at the Mountcastle Forum, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.
Tickets $15 + taxes/fees, available at www.spiritgumtheatre.com
Featuring Mary Lea Dominick, Haley Motsinger, Hampton Rowe, and Maryl Wilson. Everyone who ever died is still here - just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them.
And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too - in the thin place, the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. Hilda, a keen listener and observer who’s grappling with loss, takes a great interest in Linda’s abilities.
With acuity and relentless curiosity, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind, which has a mind of its own.
“Haunting... A cunning new ghost story... compelling and delicious.” - The New York Times
