Sparx pops off

Chasyn Sparx is popping off with an appearance as part of Girlz Trap Too Festival at the Artist Bloc on June 25; followed by the release of her latest single, “Fast Money,” out on June 30.
A bonafide summertime jam, Sparx more precisely considers the track, “a manifestation turn-up song.” “We’re calling in all our dreams,” she said, “and celebrating future success.
Looking back on her steps towards that future, “I’ve always had a melody in my spirit,” she said. Crediting her Kentucky roots, Charleston upbringing, and New Yorker father’s “deep love of Rap music,” Sparx describes her style as a “very deep blend of Black country, Urban and Geechie culture.”
“I’ve always been involved in music to some degree,” she continued. “Between school, church and show choirs. But I’ve been a poet for as long as I remember.” And while attending North Carolina A&T brought her to the Triad, it was poetry that put her on stage. “I began rapping as a spoken word poet at A&T,” she explained (with an enthusiastic “Aggie Pride!”).
“A&T was the first place where most of my direct community was Black people and POC; and that has changed my life and perspective for the better.”
Rooting influences from her surroundings, herself, and her family — both “blood and chosen,” Sparx upholds a sense of community while exuding confidence on paths to self-love; and exploration through the “ever-changing worlds” of hip-hop and social media.
“I used to really focus on creating OG hip hop and prove my bars and my self-worth,” she explained. “I’m trying to have more fun now and make room for vulnerability.” Though her own power continues to dominate in tracks like the 2020 single, “Weak Bitch.”
Regardless, “you’ll always hear bass and bars,” she said, turning to thematic elements to elevate her self-proclaimed tag of being “your favorite fat girl.” “The Black plus-sized community is a huge influence on my music,” Sparx noted. “I make what I feel we need to hear.”
“I’m always talking about loving and accepting yourself FOR REAL,” she continued. “It’s not enough to think you’re not bad — you gotta KNOW you’re the Sugar Honey Ice Tea!!”
Looking back on her discography as a series of growth points, “I’m proud of my creations,” she said, pointing to last summer’s “Big Body” banger (featuring NiaGee) and prior works with artists like Flower In Bloom and Corey Knoxville. “I’m excited to mature my sound and experiment,” she added, hinting at yet-to-be-released tracks with Taaylee, Damien Oliver, SunQueen Kelcey, and Kylah Leshon.
But first, Sparx serves a fresh glass with the upcoming “Fast Money” track, featuring Jaxs. “I so appreciate Jaxs for having her verse done so quickly and trying to work with the mess of both our schedules to make this happen,” Sparx said (with shout-outs to beatmaker King Dani, producer DJCuffieSzn, and engineer JRO from Chophouze Studios).
“‘Fast Money’ is really just about having fun and expressing what we need at the same time,” she explained. “Like, I do need money — and quickly — but also, life is beautiful and my hustle is, too.”
Supporting that hustle, Sparx sheds light and love on her “#TeamSparx,” a group of friends, stylists and managers that “literally keep me functioning,” she said. “I’m nothing without my sisters,” she added, extending gratitude to besties, Salem Mesfin and Nailah Griffin; along with Blossom (from ShopBlvssom) Kay (from RawAllure) Monét (of Monét Kassen & Co) Arielle Cooper (Arielle Cooper Marketing).
Sparx shares a similar love for artists within the Triad community. “The B-Side is my home base mic at this point,” she said. “Virginia Holmes and Jha’mai have created such an amazing community space to come perform, see your peers and have some genuine fun.”
Taking that spirit to the stage, Sparx will appear as part of the Girlz Trap Too Festival, on June 25 at the Artist Bloc in Greensboro. Presented by Manifest All Dreams and LuvNation, the bill includes artists like Lovey the Don and Jacinda with Marshele Parker in the hostess seat.
Looking to light things up, “my goal is to be able to use my craft to support my family and community by meeting our material needs and creating a better world for us all,” she said, with a nod for the work from folks behind the GSO Mutual Aid initiative; and the power of communal engagement. Sparx hopes her music inspires fans to ”love yourself, love your people and make sure you’re living, not just surviving.”
“I just want to add some Sparx in the darkness.”
Need a light? Summer pops off with Chasyn Sparx. She’ll be at the Girlz Trap Too Festival on June 25 at the Artist Bloc in Greensboro. Her latest single, “Fast Money,” is out June 30.
