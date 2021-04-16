The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present the Spartan New Musicals, featuring Flatbush Avenue, with music, lyrics, and book by Madeline Myers, and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story, with music and lyrics by Murphy Taylor Smith and book by Emerson Mae Smith. The Spartan New Musicals will be available for streaming April 22-24.
Flatbush Avenue tells the story of three young women in 1955 who, like the rest of the neighborhood, are obsessed with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. The girls’ lives are changed forever when they are challenged to play a game of street stickball. Along the way valuable lessons are learned about community, raising your voice in the face of injustice, and the enduring power of female friendship.Radio: A Musical Ghost Story follows Lowell, a young woman who encounters a ghost in the showers of her gym while reeling from the recent loss of her brother. It sings strange static to her only made comprehensible through her headphones - but is it a beckoning call or a warning?
Erin Farrell Speer, the director of Radio and producer of the Spartan New Musicals states,
“Spartan New Musicals was designed as an alternative ‘lab’ experience for musical theatre majors here in the School of Theatre. Like all other musical theatre programs across the country, we have had to modify our lab experiences for the health and safety of our students during the Covid-19 pandemic. For spring of 2021, we felt that a fantastic alternative to stage production would be to commission three original musicals made specifically for film, written with our students in mind. In keeping with our desire to amplify the voices of marginalized writers, these new musical films would be written by artists who are heavily underrepresented on musical theatre writing teams, especially on and around Broadway. Dominick Amendum (coordinator of Musical Theatre) and I identified three different writing teams we had a connection with, whose ongoing work we were excited to support and whom we felt would deliver projects that could challenge our students.”
The writing teams are Murphy Taylor Smith and Emerson Mae Smith (trans women), Madeline Myers (a female composer and lyricist) and Melvin Tunstall III and J. Quinton Johnson (Black musical theatre writers and performers). Flatbush Avenue is being directed by the head of BFA Acting, Michael Flannery with Choreography by MFA Dance Candidate Allison McCarthy. Both new musicals were produced with social distancing.
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336.334.4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 pm.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
