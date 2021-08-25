New Festival Brings Diverse Music to the UNC School of the Arts CampusMake way for some fantastic fretting!
After delighting guitar lovers and audiences for nearly 10 years in Columbia, South Carolina, the Southern Guitar Festival will be burning up the strings in its new home in Winston Salem Sept. 25-26.
The two-day guitar extravaganza includes concerts, workshops, lectures and top-level interna-tional guitar competitions. This year’s headline artist will be the international sensation ‘Jiji’- performing her spellbinding mix of contemporary sounds on the evening of Sat., Sept. 25.
The event will hosting additional world-renowned guitarists this year. These include perfor-mances and workshops by the revered jazz-fusion group, The Daniel Seriff trio; winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Solo Competition Xavier Jara; and acclaimed performing artists Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne.
The festival has featured artists from around the world, including Mexico, Canada, Romania, China, Brazil and more. The SGFC takes pride in providing educational and performance opportunities for guitarists of all ages. Since its founding in 2011, the Festival has served over2000+ attendees, enlightening them with world-caliber music, mentorship, and more.
Tickets and schedule are available at www.SouthernGuitarFest.com For more information call: 803-530-2735 or email southernguitarfest@gmail.com
