Sonny Miles steps out

With an upcoming full-length album, a string of EPs and videos, and slots on major summer festivals, native-Winstoner Sonny Miles is stepping out around the state—and stepping into his own blend of intergalactic soul, acoustic hip hop, and alternative R&B.
Keeping one foot in the Triad, and the other among musical communities across central North Carolina, Miles’ ability to connect cities and transcend genres started as a kid playing drums at church. And while his dad sang for the choir, secular music was mostly limited in their home (Motown aside). But his grandpa had a jazz record collection, and Miles had the Tony Hawk soundtrack.
“It made music feel like it was mine,” Miles explained of discovery music in secret. “It was kind of taboo to like certain things in my house, so hiding what I knew, and finding ways to listen to it, was fun,” he added. “Music just felt like my thing to keep to myself, so unlearning that has been a beautiful process.”
In the process, Miles picked up the guitar, opened for T.I., and appeared on LesTheGenius‘ “Raleighwood Hills,” which landed amongst J. Cole and Migos on Barack Obama’s “Favorite Music of 2019” playlist.
With nods to major artists like Prince, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder, Miles also asserts the influence of rock acts like Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, and System of A Down in his musicianship—a notion he’s excited to carry with a full backing band— “I’ve been searching for the pieces for years and it’s locking in,” he said of the group, which had their first headlining show with Cyanca and DL Zene in August at the Pour House in Raleigh.
Branching influences of jazz standards, acoustic tunes, and hip-hop into an R&B package, Miles’ summer calendar has stayed full: playing as part of the newly launched “Friday Night Live” series in downtown Greensboro, as a feature at functions presented by the Haus of Lacks collective and Piedmont Blues Society; and at festivals including Summer in tha Carolinas, Festival for the Eno, and Bee Younited. He’s excited to round it all out with two sets at the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh on Sept. 10 and 11.
Sprawling genres amongst musical connections seems to be a forte for both the Hopscotch Festival and Miles as a musician—the sprawl of his sound perhaps matched only by his connection across major cities of central NC. “I find myself tapping back into rock and punk roots, more of my childhood influences,” Miles said of working in Winston-Salem. “I find myself jamming more on R&B or soul when I’m in the Triangle or Charlotte.”
In April, Miles released “Still” with Winston rapper OG Spliff, and Raleigh’s Lesthegenius. He’s a regular in the pages of Charlotte’s CLTure Magazine; and is scheduled to play their Hopscotch Day Party at Transfer Co. Food Hall on Sept. 11. The free show will also feature Greensboro hip-hop punkers Black Haus, Waynesville songwriter Young Mister, Mique, and Christian Sinclair (from Durham’s Young Bull), and a special VIP DJ session from Raleigh-based DJ Stone Zone.
While Miles celebrates the swirl of sound and artists from around the state, he’s especially amped for a national variety at his official Hopscotch slot on Sept. 10 at City Plaza, during which he, and his band, kicks off an evening of jazzy genre-blends, headlined by Los Angeles rapper Flying Lotus; with Chicago beat scientist, Makaya McCraven and Philadelphia’s rhythmic electronic weirdo Body Meat in between.
With a summer of fests in his rearview, Miles is pumping his latest three-pack release, “Tre;” and remains focused on the upcoming single, “Keep it so Kwiet,” one of the 10 tracks fans can expect from his full-album flush of the 2019 “Gamma” EP.
Releasing a sneak peek collection of rough mixes as the “outtakes,” EP in April, Miles has continued teasing the eventual release—a product of his loving life, and excitement of sharing songs on the topics that inspired the record. “I think I avoided my love life in the past,” he explained, reflecting on his catalog. “I avoided being a bit vulgar and earnest. But now I’m putting that on the forefront. And it’s registering for those who’ve heard it, which is exciting.”
Calling the new record “richer and more relatable,” Miles noted the jump from the “world analysis” on the EP, to the full-length introspective exploration “of myself, those around me, and how we’re shaped by that world,” he said. “Ya know, just general life shit.”
It’s all part of what Miles calls the “beautiful struggle”—coming into himself and his craft—refining a sound enjoyable to himself and the audience, without conforming to a particular process. And the release date remains unconfirmed, he admitted the record is ready, “I can’t keep pump-faking,” he said, “it’s done.”
Stepping beyond that struggle, and into himself, Miles reflects on guitar calluses, pianos, and the road ahead: “If I can figure out the keys,” he said of what’s next, “it’s over.”
