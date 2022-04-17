Songwriters in the Round event coming to High Point
The High Point Arts Council is proud to present a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round. These quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriter artists that frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham.
Please join us Saturday, April 23, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, to hear some wonderful music as we feature two local acts; singer-songwriter, William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs.
From inspiring ballads to bubbly bops, William Nesmith uses his impressive vocal range and unique registers to paint a spectrum of emotions. If Jerry Garcia and Tom Waits made an Appalachian music duo, it might sound a little like the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Hailing from Winston-Salem, NC Zack and Kendra Harding blend the traditional with the trippy to create original music they like to call folk(ish). Chris Smith is a music industry veteran and songwriter advocate that has seen success in many formats; from his debit EP “Know Who I Am” to his short film accompanying another single “Power: Necessary Trouble, Necessary Noise,” Chris delivers music that speaks on the world around us. You don’t want to miss this brilliant mashup of performers coming to the Songwriters in the Round concert!
Tickets for Songwriters in the Round are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3425292/songwriters-in-the-round-high-point-high-point-arts-council
For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 23. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located in downtown High Point at 121 S. Centennial Station Arts Center.
