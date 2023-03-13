Songs From The Flat Iron To Feature Louisa Branscomb, Jeffrey Dean Foster & Rod Abernethy
TUESDAY, MARCH 14 Doors: 7pm // Show: 7:30pm $10
A Songwriters in the Round Event
Guests will have opportunity to hear the Grammy award winner Louisa Branscomb in person.
Deemed iconic among acoustic songwriters, Louisa Branscomb has been a pioneer for women performers, songwriters, and a visionary artist as one of the first women to front a band in bluegrass, play banjo, and write most of the band’s material. Her distinctions include 3 International Bluegrass Association Awards, two Grammy cuts (Alison Krauss and John Denver), 2014 IBMA Song of the Year ("Dear Sister," with Claire Lynch), 1993 SPBGMA Song of the Year (“Steel Rails,” Krauss), and over 200 recorded original songs, many with top 10 chart history.
Tickets may be purchased here .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.