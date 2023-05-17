Art has this amazing power to both uplift spirits — and secure funds — in times of struggle. Music has a way of soothing senseless tragedies, in our worlds both public and private. And it’s never short of amazing the way artists come together for their own.
It’s in that spirit — and to no surprise — that friends, family, and bandmates are coming together for Triad stringman extraordinaire, Alex McKinney, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Tongue Cancer — despite leading a tobacco-free lifestyle.
With an active GoFundMe started by his sister, bandmates and buds are stepping in to do what they do best: playing good music and doing the most good possible through a series of fundraiser shows. The first kicked off on May 10 with “A Night for Alex” at Gas Hill Drinking Room featuring performances from a few of McKinney’s musical cohorts: Caleb Caudle, Martha Bassett, Tyler Nail, and Laurelyn Dossett.
McKinney has been a longtime part of Bassett’s fold — performing most recently as part of the house band making “good music for good people” on the Martha Bassett Show. He and Dossett share a similar longstanding collaborative partnership, with McKinney among the “island of misfit toys, and a somewhat unlikely bunch of musicians” brought together for the Songs of Hope & Justice programs; a part of Dossett’s Songs of Light and Wonder holiday show; and as a fixture at both her legendary Lucky 32 residency series and live shows in general.
With such an overarching presence in the Triad music community: it all boils down to sharing songs of hope, aimed at offering a means to help. “We’re raising voices, raising spirits, and raising funds for our dear friend and compatriot Alex McKinney,” Dossett said on Facebook, calling McKinney a “brother, bandmate, collaborator, and compatriot” in need.
Bassett and Dossett are also on the bill of the next installment: an acoustic showcase with Abigail Dowd, John Gillespie, Sam Frazier, Mark Kano, Mike Garrigan, Patrick Rock (and more surprise guests) on May 22 at the Flat Iron.
Kano, Garrigan, and Rock will also rock as part of the rock band installment, with the likes of Athenaeum, Old Heavy Hands, and The Finns at One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar on May 27. “Alex is one of my favorite people on this planet,” Kano said. The two were bandmates in Athenaeum, and buds both before and after. ”He’s a kind soul and a monster musician. My life wouldn’t have been the same without his friendship, intelligence, and creativity,” Kano said.
Rock agreed. “Alex is one of those guys a songwriter like me can only wish for,” said Rock, who’s spent the past 22 years playing music with McKinney. “He’s a multi-artist: bass guitar, guitar, dobro, pedal steel — and he’s not a paint-by-numbers kind of musician, either: he takes his time, and crafts perfect parts and melodies to your songs.”
“Simply put,” Rock continued, “Alex makes your songs, and your live performances better! He’s selfless, funny, talented, and practically family. I’m looking forward to his recovery so we can get back to working on music which is the same as breathing air for guys like us.”
Dubbed “dean of the dobro” by Ogi Overman, the spectrum of folksters and rock’n’rollers highlight McKinney’s range — from his role in the radio alt-pop sensation Athenaeum, to his notoriety as an esteemed “professional sideman” with artists like Alan Peterson, Carri Smithey, Molly McGinn, and Andy Eversole.
“Looking at the lineups, it’s obvious that Alex is a common thread in our music community,” said Abigail Dowd. “He’s supported and uplifted all of us — on and off stage. Gathering together around him through music feels really powerful. It’s our turn to support and uplift him this time and raise all the funds he needs.”
McKinney not only appeared on Dowd’s “Beautiful Day,” he was also a noted musical figure that helped her feel at home in the Greensboro music scene — jumping in on dobro during a session with Dossett at Lucky 32 shortly after Dowd first got to town. “I could go on and on about Alex,” she said. “He’s as fine a man as he is a musician — and that’s saying a lot. When we played together last November, we thought that he was on the other side of his cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”
Frazier, with whom McKinney often shares a stage, expressed similar affection. “As a musician, Alex operates on a fairly high level,” he said. “He listens intently to what’s going on around him and then spreads the good stuff where it needs to go. He’s always a real pleasure to play with and to hear. And I’m always glad to see him, whether it’s on stage or just around town.”
Artists spreading good, so artists can spread good, makes the good world go round. With McKinney’s absence felt in the hearts and lineups of those who hold him dear, Triad musicians hope to get him playing again.
“I know each of us are asked all too often to help in situations like these,” Kano said, “but until our healthcare system becomes a manageable one, it’s up to all of us to come together in times of need for those who we know and love. Alex has poured his heart and soul into so many musical creations — from his days in Athenaeum, to performing with countless other artists who have benefited from his stellar musicianship.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.