Solomon’s Song: A&T grad competes in finale round on NBC’s The Voice

Victor Solomon has always kept a John Legend song in his repertoire to sing.
Now he can just ask John Legend which song he should sing.
The 22-year-old North Carolina A&T State University graduate is currently competing on season 20 of NBC’s The Voice and will compete in tonight’s two-part finale. The show airs tonight at 8 p.m.
Solomon began singing in church at a young age and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing Legend’s Ordinary People. He continued singing in school, where he would go on to join the university’s Gospel Choir, along with serving on the Student Government Association Executive Board and winning Mister A&T and Mister HBCU pageants.
His experience in SGA and as Mister A&T and Mister HBCU has carried over to the stage as well.
“You have to be organized in everything that you do and be strategic about certain decisions,” he explained. “Even in the leadership positions that I held, I needed to be on time and do what needed to be done so I could make it to the next level. The pageants have helped me out in my stage presence on the show.”
For his Blind Audition, Solomon sang Legend’s Grammy-award-winning song Glory, eliciting a response from the artist. While Solomon admits it was bold, he was confident in his singing ability.
“I’ve been singing Glory since high school and loved the feedback that I got from it. I was on the radio, and I was in the newspaper. The message behind it itself is a strong and powerful message. I also just love singing the song. It’s a great part of my voice and my vocal range,” he said. “It was only a bonus to have John be a coach this season and me to be able to sing it in front of him, so it was really great.”
It was a bit of a challenge for him as well.
“I’ve been singing this song for a while. When they told me that John had never turned for anyone covering his songs, I thought, ‘why not be the first?’ So it was exciting.”
Raised in a single-parent home with four siblings, the tight-knit family is super close, and his mother is especially excited for him.
“My mom loves it. She’s very proud of me. We talk all the time,” he said. “As you’ve seen on the show, I grew up in the church… My mom was really excited for me to sing I Can Only Imagine during the semi-finals. So, it’s been an incredible ride for all of us.”
Solomon’s family aren’t the only ones excited about his success. Behind the young man is an extensive network of N.C. A&T alumni, Historically Black Colleges and Universities alumni, and brothers from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
On May 19, 2021, A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin tweeted: Congratulations @victorsolo_43! Your performances and composure have been phenomenal. Your #NCAT family is extremely proud. We will be cheering for you in the #Voice finale! #VicOnTheVoice #AggiePride
Solomon said he still gets nervous when he’s on stage, and the crew is about to announce who will move forward, but thinking about his support system calms him.
“It helps me calm my nerves just a little bit to know that I have Aggie Family, HBCU family, and Alpha brothers out there supporting and voting,” he said. “It’s really exciting to know that I have such a big support system, and I can’t wait to get back.”
Solomon will have a bag of new experiences when he does return, including working with big names like Brandy and Snoop Dogg.
“It’s been an incredible journey. This show is really just a platform to get exposure and to grow as an artist and to meet new people, and that’s what I did,” he said. “I’m really grateful for this journey and this experience. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m just grateful to be here.”
He will also carry with him a new nickname. Legend calls him his “Classic Soul King.”
“That was incredible when I first heard that. I was almost thinking to myself, ‘did he say that on his own, or did someone pay him to say that?’ It was cool,” Solomon said, laughing. “It felt really great to hear that come from him. It just affirms that I have a gift and that I’m here for a reason.”
Until he returns, Solomon thanks everyone for their support but asks that they continue to vote.
“Thank you all for rocking with me since the beginning of this journey, and Monday night, please make sure you vote. Max out your vote. You can vote on the app, you can vote on the website as well, you can vote 10 times on each platform per email address,” he said. Let’s do it. Let’s bring it home back to the Aggies.”
For more information on The Voice, visit www.nbc.com/the-voice.
