Skylar Gudasz To Headline Crossroads @ SECCA #025 on November 19
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce Skylar Gudasz as the headliner for Crossroads @ SECCA #025, bringing a full-band performance to SECCA's auditorium Sat., Nov. 19, 2022. Special guest Maia Kamil will open the show.
Longtime Crossroads fans may recognize Skylar Gudasz from her appearance as a vocalist performing alongside Chris Stamey at SECCA nearly a decade ago. Since then, Gudasz has garnered international attention through the release of two critically acclaimed albums, earning her glowing reviews from the likes of Pitchfork, Mojo Magazine, The Bitter Southerner, American Songwriter, and more. With whispers of a new album coming in early 2023, Crossroads attendees can expect a sneak peek at new material from one of the southeast's most exciting songwriters.
Doors at the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at SECCA will open at 6pm, and the music will begin at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $15, and VIP tickets are $25. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a limited edition poster by Skillet Gilmore, in keeping with Crossroads tradition.
Crossroads @ SECCA is sponsored by Salem Investment Counselors, Foothills Brewing, and 88.5 WFDD.
PRAISE FOR SKYLAR GUDASZ
“It’s not hard to see why this may be Gudasz’s moment: She’s a gifted singer-songwriter with a voice that attracts metaphors about hypnotism, and she’s wound her rhythm section like a swinging silver watch... dark and groovy” – Pitchfork
“lush textures of instrumentation & wistful choral lines...undeniable talent" – American Songwriter
"North Carolina's Skylar Gudasz is the latest singer to take the measure of the sailing melody, which perfectly suits her cool, tranquil chime of a voice. She and her band uncover a grain of dusky noir beneath the original's lush pastel clouds…" – The A.V. Club
"She's that good...Gudasz's voice is a bell-like force, capable of pulling you in or blowing you back." – MTV
ABOUT THE ARTIST
With her luminous voice and captivating songcraft, Skylar Gudasz has won the admiration of some of the most distinguished artists in music. In the past few years alone, the Durham, North Carolina-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has shared stages with the likes of Ray Davies, Cat Power and Sharon Van Etten as part of the Big Star's Third tribute concerts, opened for Television, and toured from the US with Teenage Fanclub to Europe with the Mountain Goats. She appeared as a background vocalist on albums by Superchunk and Hiss Golden Messenger, making her TV debut with the latter on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Amid rumors of a new full length dropping in early 2023, Gudasz's single "Femme Fatale" was sampled prominently on the 2022 French Montana release "Blue Chills". On the eve of pandemic lockdown in 2020, Gudasz delivered the celebrated album, Cinema, what MOJO called "a career-making star turn", recorded between famed April Base in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and in secret studios across the lush forests of the rich NC music scene. This sophomore album, lauded by Pitchfork and premiering on NPR's All Songs Considered, is the follow-up to her much praised full-length debut Oleander (a 2016 release produced by Chris Stamey that prompted The Bitter Southerner to praise her as "the Joni Mitchell the South never had").
Growing up with a musical family in rural Ashland, Virginia, Gudasz first found her affinity for music by learning to play flute at age five, and soon started writing songs of her own. She later taught herself to play piano and guitar, drawing inspiration from use of alternate tunings in developing her own distinct style. Although she spent time in folk and rock bands after heading to North Carolina for college (where she studied Acting and Creative Writing), Gudasz has continued to strike off on her own with her lushly textured, sculpted singular sound.
ABOUT CROSSROADS @ SECCA
Launched in 2011, the Crossroads @ SECCA concert series aims to provide attendees with an extraordinary evening of music, art, food and drink featuring world-class musicians in an intimate concert environment. To date, the series has hosted Dan Tyminski, Lucinda Williams, Gillian Welch, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Leon Russell, Jim White, The South Memphis String Band, David Grisman & Del McCoury, Charles Walker & the Dynamites, Bill Frisell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Justin Townes Earle, Phil Cook, David Holt Band, Amythyst Kiah, Lonnie Holley, Ben Sollee, Caleb Caudle, Loamlands, Dean & Britta, William Tyler, Patterson Hood, Hiss Golden Messenger, Odyssey 5, Love Language, Estrangers, Chris Stamey, and the Blind Boys of Alabama.
"SECCA's Crossroads concert series has secured a firm foothold as one of the Piedmont's most innovative – and maybe even the Triad's premiere – concert series." – Ryan Snyder, Yes! Weekly
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
