7e7bc256-ebd1-45f8-b305-71d642db4418.jpg

Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual presents

Barbara Hendricks, soprano

Documentary Dmitry Sitkovetsky Interviews with Barbara Hendricks

Welcome to Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual, our new weekly series of inspiring artists. In this episode, Dmitry Sitkovetsky interviews world renowned soprano, Barbara Hendricks!

Today you will be transported from Arkansas to Julliard, and from Europe to Switzerland while learning more about the magnificent life of Barbara Hendricks! You will savor the snippets of her beautiful voice, wanting more. We hope you enjoy!

Sponsored by

Rice Toyota.jpg

