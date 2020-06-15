Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual presents
Barbara Hendricks, soprano
Documentary Dmitry Sitkovetsky Interviews with Barbara Hendricks
Welcome to Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual, our new weekly series of inspiring artists. In this episode, Dmitry Sitkovetsky interviews world renowned soprano, Barbara Hendricks!
Today you will be transported from Arkansas to Julliard, and from Europe to Switzerland while learning more about the magnificent life of Barbara Hendricks! You will savor the snippets of her beautiful voice, wanting more. We hope you enjoy!
