Greensboro-based Corby Brooke is a solo, Americana artist.
Brooke will be releasing a single called “Winnebago” this September 2021.
Explaining her motivations for the song Brooke explained, “Winnebago” is about a road trip that I aspire to take one day. It’s about leaving the Carolinas and going home to the place I was planted... Palmer, Alaska. When I miss the mountains, I think about hopping in a 70’s Winnebago and taking off. I may be on the verge of breaking down along the way, but the will to get home keeps the RV running. The song is ultimately about hope. The belief that home is awaiting despite the risky journey. It’s an upbeat tune inspired by Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Eagles."
Her music is a representation of all the walks-of-life that have come and gone in her youth. It can be described as Americana flare with bolstering Southern-Rock spirit. She writes stories for the average-joe. The good, the bad, and the ugly that seems to endure in the lives of honest, working people.
“Winnebago” is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and Bandcamp and will be digitally released on all streaming platforms Fri., Sept. 17, 2021.
HER WEBSITE BIO:
An old-spirit with a contemporary passion for the past. I write stories about the good, the bad, and the ugly that seems to endure in the lives of honest, working people.
I'm a sucker for a good ol' road trip. A traveller. I enjoy meeting new folks on the road and jot-down their stories. Each song that I have written is a memory from myself or another. A glimpse into the past of American people.
My family is a bit of a melting pot. I was raised in Palmer, Alaska by a southerner and a local. They were raised by hillbillies and New Yorkers. My music is a representation of all the walks-of-life that have come and gone in my youth. Americana flare with bolstering Southern-Rock spirit.
I wouldn't be playing if it weren't for the Eagles and Dolly Parton.
