It’s Christmas time in the Triad — and while our climate doesn’t exactly favor sleigh bells, there’s plenty of holiday jingles (and ring-ting-tingling, too) from area artists this season.
Giddyup into memories of a “Christmas in Caroline” with Chuck Dale Smith. A “mostly autobiographical” diddy, the track brims with childhood reflections and nostalgic references to Christmas mornings and major events of the early 1960s. “It refers to the Sears & Roebuck that was located on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem as the destination for Christmas for me,” Smith explained. “I really got the Silvertone guitar pictured on the cover — which I still have!”
Going back through the years, from baseball gloves to department store strings, there’s a jolly ring, harkening the classic tunes — Smith’s personal favorite being Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” which he remembers his brother having the original 45-single as a kid — while also reflecting on changing times around the mid-century Christmas tree.
The intro offers a tribute to Buddy Holly — who Smith considers his favorite artist of all time — with the song exploring hints of the Kennedy assassination looming over the Christmas of ‘63 and the impending British invasion. “It changed the mood of the country at that time,” he explained, reflecting on ways those Christmas mornings (and that Silvertone guitar) changed his own mood. By ‘68, Smith was writing songs for his own original band, Sacred Irony, whose single “Let’s Go Steady” got its first taste of airplay on WTOB. Years later, aside from the occasional song or two, he hasn’t looked back. The Chuck Dale Smith Band will be at Folly’s Draft & Snack on December 17 and at Roar on December 23.
Fellow Winston rocker, Clay Howard, is excited to share “My Favorite Christmas,” a new track and video fit for the holiday season. “It’s a happy little thing,” Howard said. “It’s silly, but really it’s hard to write a Christmas song that isn’t.” Leaning in on silliness, the corresponding video offers a sendup in the style of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” though with more elfish activities (and a baby Yoda ornament break-out star).
“One of my old bands, Stratocruiser, wrote a holiday song each year for a decade, but I wanted to send something new,” Howard explained, having been moved to the spirit from a call for Christmas songs from Ken Hauser at WTOB.
As for his own Christmas playlist, Howard loves the old stuff: from the Firestone Christmas album series to Glen Campbell, Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and the Ventures. He even considers the recent Cheap Trick Christmas record “quite fantastic.” “I’m a lifelong fan,” he admitted, “but I was quite surprised that the album was more than a cash grab.”
Howard’s group, the Camel City Yacht Club, will perform for a New Year’s Eve party at the Playground in Clemmons. “It’s gonna be smooth,” he said, with plans for smooth sailing and new releases come 2023.
From silly to a touch of sorrow, “It’s Snowin” from Greensboro’s “Flea Trap” flips the holiday script, with their special release and video. Featuring spoken word over a jazzy rehearsal set, “the tune is more of a sketch than a fully realized piece,” explained guitarist and vocalist Taylor Viar. “Recognizing this category of music can be kitschy, we wanted to juxtapose holiday music’s funny qualities with sad subject matter, as such contrast is present in many of our lives this season.”
Offering another shade within that contrast, ”Blue, Blue Christmas” from Lyndon Rego (featuring Tom Troyer and Zac Covington) recounts romance and longing over soft acoustic guitar and snowy reflections — a notably different Christmas offering than the Elvis song of a similar name. “The Christmas holidays can be a sad time for folks who are missing loved ones,” Rego said, noting “proceeds will support Ukraine during the difficult winter.”
On the other end of wintery romance, “First Snow” from Victoria Victoria and Charlie Hunter explores the spark of something new. “Having lived in wintery, dark places, we wanted to create a tune that reflected the optimism that comes with the holiday season,” Hunter said.
Engaging in the romanticism of this time of year, “Charlie and I wrote this romantic song thinking about the first snow of winter and falling in love with someone you’ve never spoken to or really don’t know. Because of the hopes and dreams that come with the holidays,” Victoria Victoria’s Tori Elliott explained. “Catching someone’s eye in a coffee shop as they hold the door open for you, it’s snowing outside, and by the time you receive your drink you’ve already imagined an entire life with them where you’ve fallen in love and lived happily ever after.”
From pleasant disruptions to holiday standards, the Christmas cover song is a cornerstone of the winter market. And William Nesmith is more than happy to oblige with a manic-pop take on “Go Tell it on the Mountain;” and its vivacious accompanying video of Nesmith in an array of characters, costumes, and wigs across an elaborate green screen production.
“Holiday music has that magical ability to be soothing and uplifting at the same time,” Nesmith said. “The Christmas season officially starts for me the day after Thanksgiving and from then on, it’s basically non-stop holiday music.”
Listing N*SYNC’s take on “O, Holy Night” among his favorites, “I’m a big fan of Pentatonix and that acapella-style,” he explained — offering hearty inspiration over his latest release. “I jumped at the chance to create this ‘one man choir’ with my producer Connor Holcombe at 7 City Recordings.” He’s also excited to “dust off those holiday hits” at upcoming parties and shows. Fans can look forward to Nesmith’s takes on Mariah Carey, the Drifters, and more at Steel Hands Brewing on December 15 and at State Street Wine Company on December 30.
In a similar spirit, Julian Creech-Pritchett’s Sweet Dream continues its annual release of Christmas covers. “I love holiday music personally, not just for Christmas,” Creech-Pritchett said, pointing to the pool of “Halloween bangers out there.” As part of Flea Trap, he’ll pull double-duty in the 2022 Triad holiday soundtrack, with Sweet Dream’s synthed-out take on the classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
“It’s a favorite that I thought might translate well to an all-synth soundscape,” Creech-Pritchett said. “I was directly inspired by the work of Wendy Carlos and her Switched-On series of recordings. For the vocals, I decided to go with a heavy auto-tune sound to match the aesthetic of the rest of the recording.”
Pulling from the classics, Creech-Pritchett also took cues from Frank Sinatra’s version as inspiration in choosing his synth work. “I also love ‘The Christmas Song,’ especially the original Nat King Cole mono mix,” he said. “It just hits the nostalgia button like nothing else. Other personal favorites include Donny Hathaway’s version of ‘This Christmas,’ Andy Williams’ version of ‘White Christmas,’ and Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas’.”
With their third album in the works, Sweet Dream is playing around North Carolina through December. They’ll be back in the Triad at Monstercade on January 6 and at etc.gso on January 7.
Jerrod Smith (of Instant Regrets and V.M.D) has gotten into a similar spirit—for the punks and grinches out there. Typically releasing an annual Halloween album of horror-inspired songs, Smith’s 2022 installment features a couple of Christmastime tracks befitting more macabre festivities: “What Time Is Midnight (To A Mogwai)” explores the logistics of Gremlins and “Garbage Day!” offers a send up for fans of “Silent Night Deadly Night 2.”
Keeping with the festive albeit non-exactly Christmas nature, “Treason’s Greetings” from 30 is Dead offers a “great soundtrack to steal turbomen from suburban moms,” said the band. “It’s not a Christmas song, it’s punk rock, but the timing couldn’t have worked out better.” The song itself was written during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, “but by the time we were ready to release it we were staring down Christmas, so we threw on our ugly sweaters and leaned into it.”
From punk rock to classics and Christmas memories, there’s a fresh Triad jingle for all sorts of spirits. Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding, y’all. Merry Christmas.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
